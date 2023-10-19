Major U.S Meat Producer Forced To Open WEF Insect Plant

One of America’s largest meat producers has been forced to open a major WEF-connected insect processing plant in the United States.

Tyson Foods Inc., the largest producer in America for a variety of meats, is buying a stake in WEF-connected insect-protein company Protix BV.

Protix BV describes itself “as leading the world in the technical aspects of insect production.”

The company has been officially approved by the WEF and was awarded with globalist organization’s “Technology Pioneer” award.

Protix CEO Kees Aarts is also listed as a member of the WEF.

The two companies will collaborate to establish a manufacturing facility in the U.S.

The new plant will produce bug-based meal and oil, typically used in fish feed and dog food.

However, Tyson CFO John Tyson said in an interview that “in the long run,” the company will produce products that are “good for people.”

“It’s a multibillion-dollar industry opportunity that has tremendous growth potential, and we see Protix as being a leader there,” Tyson said.

Tyson added that “insect-protein inclusion” can be beneficial to both the “planet and animals.”

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, accoring to Bloomberg.

Protix already supplies insect-based protein to pet food makers Nestle SA and Mars Inc.

The company was established in 2009, and the partnership with Tyson will expand operations internationally.

“It is definitely a huge way to establish ourselves into an international context,” Protix CEO Kees Aarts said.

He added the deal with Tyson is a “tipping point we have been working for.”

Aarts said the U.S. plant will be fully operational by 2025.

He said the new facility will be four times larger than its existing facility in the Netherlands.

The World Economic Forum and major corporations have been increasingly pushing for a reset of the global food supply chain.

WEF has been very vocal about how the masses must give up beef due to the alleged “emissions” involved in producing meat.

Instead, the public must eat insects, the WEF insists.

Meanwhile, the corporate media has been trying to convince the public to give up meat and dairy products and begin consuming insects instead.

In Europe, an additive made out of powdered crickets has already made its way into pizza, pasta, cereals, and other flour-based foods, as The People’s Voice reported.

Tyson’s foray into bug production for animal food is an ominous sign that the meat giant could also be planning edible insects for human consumption.

The news comes as unelected bureaucrats and corporate elites continue to push for the public to be banned from eating meat.

Phoenix, Arizona recently made steps to implement restrictions on the food supply as part of the Democrat mayor’s plans to ban meat and dairy consumption along with private car ownership to fight “climate change.”

Mayor Kate Gallego has taken steps toward enforcing the globalist green agenda by laying the groundwork to usher in WEF founder Klaus Schwab’s 2030 Agenda in Phoenix.

The mayor has been working with the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

C40 Cities is a collective of American cities that signed a pact to meet the WEF’s “climate” before 2030, as The People’s Voice previously reported.

Globalist leaders around the world have agreed to ban the public from obtaining meat, dairy, and private vehicles by 2030.