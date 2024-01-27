Biden Freezes All Natural Gas Projects Citing ‘Climate Change Crisis’

Citing the alleged climate change crisis and recent catastrophic weather events, the Biden regime has decided to freeze all natural gas projects.

On Friday Reuters reported that Biden had put a temporary hold on the approval of both pending and upcoming requests to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from new projects.

His decision might postpone the determination on new facilities until after the election on November 5, including the CP2 facility proposed for the southwest coast of Louisiana.

TGP reports: During this pause, the Department of Energy (DOE) will undertake an assessment to evaluate the “economic and ecological consequences” of proposed projects aimed at exporting LNG to Europe and Asia, regions currently experiencing high demand for this fuel.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, in a teleconference with reporters, indicated that the review process would span several months.

Biden, in a statement, emphasized the significance of this decision. Read his full statement below:

“In every corner of the country and the world, people are suffering the devastating toll of climate change. Historic hurricanes and floods wiping out homes, businesses, and houses of worship. Wildfires destroying whole neighborhoods and forcing families to leave their communities behind. Record temperatures affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, especially the most vulnerable.

From Day One, my Administration has set the United States on an unprecedented course to tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad – securing the largest climate investment in the history of the world, unlocking clean energy breakthroughs that will power a clean economy and create thousands of jobs, advancing environmental justice for all, and rallying world leaders to transition away from the fossil fuels that jeopardize our planet and our people.

But more action is needed.

My Administration is announcing today a temporary pause on pending decisions of Liquefied Natural Gas exports – with the exception of unanticipated and immediate national security emergencies. During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment. This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time.

While MAGA Republicans willfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis, condemning the American people to a dangerous future, my Administration will not be complacent. We will not cede to special interests.

We will heed the calls of young people and frontline communities who are using their voices to demand action from those with the power to act. And as America has always done, we will turn crisis into opportunity – creating clean energy jobs, improving quality of life, and building a more hopeful future for our children.”

According to a source, the regime is re-evaluating its stance on these projects as part of Joe Biden’s broader climate agenda and in anticipation of a challenging reelection campaign. This shift is partly driven by the need to appeal to younger voters increasingly concerned about climate change and environmental issues.

Bloomberg reported:

The administration’s pause comes as environmentalists have seized on projects, including Venture Global LNG Inc.’s CP2 export terminal planned for the Gulf Coast, as a litmus test of the president’s climate change commitment. The pause could have implications for more than a dozen proposals now awaiting review at the Energy Department, including ventures planned in Louisiana by Commonwealth LNG and Energy Transfer LP. The issue is politically fraught for Biden — forcing him to balance an array of competing priorities. A months-long review would effectively foreclose decisions on additional LNG exports until after the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Environmentalists, such as Bill McKibben, who successfully led the campaign to block the Keystone XL oil pipeline roughly a decade ago, have pressed Biden to shift course on LNG and made clear they are scrutinizing every fossil-fuel project approval under his watch. The halt in permits represents “the first step in stopping these mega-climate bombs,” said Allie Rosenbluth, US program manager for the environmental group Oil Change International. “Stopping LNG exports is a make-or-break issue for his climate record this election.” Trump Campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement: “Joe Biden has once again caved to the radical demands of the environmental extremists in his administration. This decision to block the approval of new facilities to export American natural gas is one more disastrous self-inflicted wound that will further undermine America’s economic and national security. On day one, President Trump will unleash American Energy to lower the cost of living for all Americans, pay down debt, strengthen national security, and establish the United States as the manufacturing superpower of the world.” Speaker Mike Johnson also responded to this outrageous decision. “President Biden’s decision to place a pause on pending natural gas export terminals is outrageous. By bending the knee to climate activists, the President is empowering Russia, weakening U.S. energy security, and forcing Europe’s reliance on dirty, Russian exports. An abject failure.”