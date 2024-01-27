Israeli Journalist Refutes Military’s 7 October Claims

January 27, 2024
An Israeli journalist from Channel 13 News, has refuted claims made by the military regarding alleged crimes committed by Hamas that were published around the world.

According to Middle East Eye: The journalist highlighted a particular incident involving the Kfir Brigade commander, who spoke to another channel giving detail on events in Kibbutz Be’eri, alleging the killing of eight babies and an elderly woman.

However, the Israeli journalist said, “Well, no eight babies were killed in Be’eri, according to the Kibbutz spokesperson and there’s no woman named Jenya in Be’eri.

