US Plans To Redeploy Nuclear Weapons To UK To Counter Russia Threat

The United States is planning to station nuclear weapons in the UK for the first time in 15 years.

Warheads three times as strong as the Hiroshima bomb would be located at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk under the proposals, according to The Telegraph

The US had previously placed nuclear missiles at the British aribase but removed them in 2008 after the cold war threat from Russia receded.

The report comes amid heightened tensions between NATO and Russia over the Ukraine conflict, and calls from some Western politicians to prepare for a potential armed clash with Moscow.

RT reports: The British newspaper cited procurement contracts for a new facility at the Royal Air Force station at Lakenheath in Suffolk, which point to Washington’s intention to bring nuclear weapons to the base. RAF Lakenheath is expected to house B61-12 bombs that are three times more powerful than those dropped on Hiroshima in 1945, the Telegraph said. The US sent F-35 nuclear-capable fighters to the base last year.