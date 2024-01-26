Gov. Abbot Declares Texas Is ‘Prepared For Conflict’ With Biden Regime As 10 States Send National Guard

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot has declared he is “prepared for conflict” with the lawless Biden regime as 10 states have sent their National Guard to the Texas border to protect against the “invasion.”

During an interview with Tucker Carlson Friday, Gov. Abbot said many more states are expected to defy the Biden regime and send their National Guard to Texas in the coming days.

Referring to the states that have sent National Guard to Texas, Abbot said “This is a fight for the future of America and they all know it.” Watch:

In an interview from India, Gov. Greg Abbott says ten other states have sent national guard to the Texas border, and others will follow. Abbott says he is “prepared” for a conflict with federal authorities. pic.twitter.com/F58MLoOsAZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 26, 2024

“All we can do is be as prepared as possible, deploy as many people as possible, do as much as possible to put up more border barriers and deny illegal entry,” said Abbot. “We’re working hard regardless of what the Biden administration is doing.”

Texastribune reports: From the Texas House to former President Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are rallying behind Gov. Greg Abbott’s legal standoff with the federal government at the southern border, intensifying concerns about a constitutional crisis amid an ongoing dispute with the Biden administration.

At issue is concertina wire that the Texas National Guard has been using as a barrier between the Rio Grande River and Shelby Park, a 47-acre area in Eagle Pass. In a 5-4 decision earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Biden Administration when it vacated a lower court’s ruling that prevented Border Patrol agents from cutting the wire to apprehend people who had crossed the river.

On Wednesday — and as the Texas National Guard and state troopers continued to roll out the wire and prevent federal agents from accessing much of the park — Abbott continued to publicly challenge the ruling and “hold the line.” He declared that Texas was under an “invasion,” giving the state the constitutional right to defend itself and claimed that President Joe Biden’s practice of paroling migrants into the country amounted to a refusal to enforce current immigration laws.

“President Biden has violated his oath to faithfully execute immigration laws enacted by Congress,” Abbott said in a statement. “Instead of prosecuting immigrants for the federal crime of illegal entry, President Biden has sent his lawyers into federal courts to sue Texas for taking action to secure the border.”