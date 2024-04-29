Britain’s Flagship Tourism Ageny Bans Non Woke Words Like ‘Blacklist’ & ‘Man Hours’

Employees at Britain’s tourist board have been told they need to foster a “culture of belonging” and have been issued with a 50 age guide telling them what they can and cannot say.

Not surprisingly, the flagship tourism agency has been slammed as being “out of touch” after they advised workers they can’t use words like ‘blindspot’ or ‘man hours’ anymore as the language is not inclusive.

The Mail Online reports: Instead of man hours, travel agency VisitBritain told firms hosting guests from overseas to say ‘person hours’ as to not to offend anyone.

According to its 50-page language guide, the word ‘blacklist’ should be replaced by ‘deny list’ and ‘blindspot’ by ‘missed opportunity’.

he company gave out the 18-point inclusive term sheet to foster a ‘culture of belonging’, but it has been slammed as being ‘out of touch’, according to The Sun.

VisitBritain – which is funded by the government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport – also warned not to use the term ‘guru’ as it is said to have been appropriated from Hindu culture.

Instead, the £54million-a-year taxpayer funded agency said to use the term ‘expert’.

Last year, VisitBritain issued an ‘accessible and inclusive’ toolkit for those in the tourism business.

In the 2023 information pack, the section of ‘inclusive language’ encouraged using positive language when asking about disabilities.

It warned people against using negative language such as ‘suffers from’, ‘is a victim of’, ‘handicapped’, ‘invalid’, ‘crippled by’ or ‘wheelchair bound’.

But the new guidance goes a step further, giving business partners a list of words they can and cannot say.

To avoid offending people with disabilities, the word ‘lame’ should not be used in a derogatory manner, with the agency suggesting ‘uncool’ or ‘cheesy’ as an alternative.

In the place of using ‘sanity check’, VisitBritain advised saying ‘confidence check’, and instead of saying ‘man up’, telling people to ‘be brave’.

Similarly, it advises workers to say ‘everyone’ or ‘team’ instead of using the term ‘guys’ to describe a group, despite it being commonly used in an all encompassing manner for all genders.

The inclusivity sheet was sent to the agency’s partners to ‘help shape the future’ of the events hosted.