Biden Sparks Outrage After Declaring Easter Sunday ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

Joe Biden has sparked outrage after he declared that Easter Sunday would also be the “Transgender Day of Visibility”

Claiming that “transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation, the US president said: “Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.”

The White House also decided to ban religious themed easter designs in submissions from children of military families taking part in the traditional Easter Egg Roll event

InfoWars reports: Biden issued a statement on Good Friday claiming the new holiday will “honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.”

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility,” Biden’s statement read.

“I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity,” he added.

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign blasted Biden for not only his trans proclamation, but also for banning children from submitting eggs with religious designs at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

“It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and declared Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility,’” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith. We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

In a follow-up statement, Trump also announced, “On Easter Sunday we proclaim with joy, ‘Christ has risen!’”

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson likewise condemned Biden’s “outrageous an abhorrent” move in an X statement on Saturday.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’—is outrageous and abhorrent. This is why the American people are taking note,” Johnson wrote.