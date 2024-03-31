Chinese Border Crosser Arrested After Breaking Into Military Base in California

A Chinese spy who illegally crossed the border into the U.S. was arrested after breaking into a Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms, California, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed.

CBP agents were called to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms on Wednesday after the Chinese national refused to leave the premises.

“BP agents responded to a call from the Marine Corp Base about a #Chinese national who entered the base w/o authorization, ignoring orders to leave. Subject was confirmed to be in the country illegally. His purpose & intent behind his actions are still being investigated,” USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino declared Friday on X.

“DHS continues to enforce United States immigration laws, expanding lawful pathways while strengthening enforcement consequences for those who cross our border unlawfully. Individuals and families without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. are subject to removal pursuant to Title 8 authorities and are subject to a minimum five-year bar on reapplying for admission and potential criminal prosecution if they subsequently re-enter without authorization. CBP is leveraging all available resources and partnerships to efficiently vet and process migrants consistent with law.”

As we reported, thousands of military-age Chinese men have illegally crossed the U.S. border since Biden captured the White House, many of whom admittedly only came to exploit America’s generous welfare benefits.

But these Chinese nationals pouring into America unvetted has also raised national security concerns among military officials and independent journalists.

Retired Air Force Gen. Blaine Holt recently sounded the alarm about the influx of thousands of Chinese nationals into the U.S., warning many are soldiers of China’s army.

“Tens of thousands of military-age men have come across our border and are now in America, organized by group and nationality” Holt said last month. “Among them are terrorist and state actors, in particular, members of the People’s Liberation Army of China. As we speak, these actors are training, making plans and obtaining weapons, watching our patterns, and learning our vulnerabilities.”