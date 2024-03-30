Eight US States Sign WEF Treaty To Ban Gas Powered Cars

Eight US states have signed a World Economic Forum treaty that will see all gas powered cars banned and citizens forced to use “zero-emission vehicles” or public transport.

According to the Advanced Clean Cars II legislation, automakers and dealerships will be banned from selling new gas cars in these states from 2032 onwards.

These states have gone further than the latest federal legislation announced last week, where the Biden administration released new rules to gradually phase out gas cars by 2032.

According to personal finance site Money, California was the first state to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II treaty, which will put a complete ban to new sales of gas-powered cars.

Hardline plans in the state, which is run by far-left Gov. Gavin Newsom, specify that 35 percent of all new car sales will need to be zero-emission by 2026, rising to 68 percent by 2030.

Rhode Island was the most recent state to join the list of states pledging to ban the sale of gas-powered cars, joining Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington.

According to the site, the District of Columbia has also made the commitment.

Other states have adopted versions of the legislation, but not yet pledged to ban gas-powered cars entirely by that date.

For example, Delaware and Colorado last year finalized rules that would require 82 percent of new cars to be zero-emissions vehicles in 2032, but officials have not adopted 2035 bans.

New Mexico, meanwhile, announced in July that it will set annual targets for the sale of zero-emission vehicles and may adopt parts of the Advanced Clean Cars II legislation. But it has not yet endorsed the 2035 ban.

However, the draconian plan to ban gas powered cars within a generation does not go far enough for the dictatorial WEF.

According to Klaus Schwab, the WEF intends to ban all cars globally by the year 2050, as part of its Great Reset agenda for humanity.

The disturbing goal is buried in a briefing paper released last year called “The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility.”

It warns that more than two-thirds of the world’s population will be urban by 2050. If we are to meet their needs and achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, the report demands the roll-out of “electrification, public transport and shared mobility.”