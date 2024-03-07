Spanish Priest Faces Up To 3 Years In Prison For Criticising Islamic Extremism

A Spanish priest is facing up to three years in jail on hate crime charges for an article he wrote nearly eight years ago that criticized Islam.

Father Custodio Ballester and two other individuals received a summons from a provincial court in Spain to answer charges of an alleged “hate crime” for criticising Islamic extremism.

Catholic News Agency reports: If convicted, Ballester could be forced to pay a fine of more than $1,600 and serve up to three years in prison. The charges date back to 2020, when the Court Prosecutor’s Office in Catalonia accused Ballester of a “hate crime” based on what he wrote in a 2016 article titled ‘The Impossible Dialogue with Islam‘.