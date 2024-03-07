Justin Bieber: ‘Jay-Z Rapes and Murders Children in Satanic Rituals’

Jay-Z is a powerful Luciferian with elite connections whose boasts about selling his soul to the devil do not tell half the story of the depravity involved in the upper echelons of the entertainment industry.

But don’t take my word for it. That’s according to former acolyte Justin Bieber who has blown the whistle on the dark heart of the entertainment industry and music business and revealed exactly what young stars like himself are expected to do to stay in the game.

Terrified. Traumatized. Destroyed. These were some of the words Justin Bieber used to describe his experience of growing up in the entertainment industry, surrounded by sharks, predators and fully-paid up Luciferians.

Speaking to his church congregation in Beverly Hills on February 28, Bieber revealed that Sean “Diddy” Combs is far from the only powerful predator in the music business.

According to a member of the congregation, Bieber acknowledged it is an open secret in the industry that Jay-Z and close associates rape and murder children in occult Satanic rituals as part of their contract with the devil.

It has long been known that Jay-Z is a disciple of Aleister Crowley, the English occultist and founder of the Luciferian religion Thelema.

The religion is founded upon the idea that the 20th century marked the beginning of the Aeon of Horus, in which a new ethical code would be followed; “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law”.

Jay-Z wore the Luciferian moral code across his chest in his D.O.A. video.

This statement indicates that Luciferians, who are known as Thelemites, should seek out and follow their own true path in life, known as their True Will.

According to Jay-Z, Satanism is the “real American religion” and he openly praises Lucifer in his music.

He also openly associates with Marina Abramovic, the woman who introduced Spirit Cooking to the Hillary Clinton crowd and is currently working with President Zelensky to oversee the global distribution of adrenochrome from Ukraine’s child factories.

Jay-Z & Marina Abramovic? 🤔 but he still great right? Lmaooo bitch does spirit cooking!! Look that up!!! pic.twitter.com/W0Zu8pzkf6 — 3YE (@Yeaa_ImShayne) December 15, 2016

Bieber has been warning us for years that Pizzagate is real and powerful figures in the music industry are raping and murdering babies and children.

Unfortunately, the mainstream media took away Bieber’s voice, silencing him to protect the perpetrators, and so very few people got to hear his warnings.

Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, revealed last year that Diddy was grooming her son from a very young age, exposing him to the worst kinds of evil.

In the video, she claims Diddy offered Bieber cocaine, marijuana and alcohol at his parties. She said she was horrified, and that she was forced to intervene in order to protect him.

In one clip that’s been widely circulated on social media, Diddy can be seen shamelessly grooming Bieber, at one point saying, “What we been up to we can’t really disclose but its definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

What happened in those lost 48 hours?

In another video, Diddy had 15-year-old Bieber stuttering with fear when he pressed him for not wanting to hang out with him anymore.

Bieber has been trying to warn us ever since about the real nature of the entertainment industry.

Fast forward to 2020, and Bieber released his Yummy music video where he’s dining with a group of elites.

Bieber posted photos of babies and pizza on his Instagram back then to promote his single Yummy.

Make no mistake, this is Pizzagate and Justin is blowing the whistle.

Now, compound all this with all the allegations coming against Diddy and the fact he was pals with Epstein’s alleged child sex trafficker, Rachel Handler.

It sure isn’t looking good for Diddy and the elite pedophiles running the entertainment industry.

Here at the People’s Voice we have been educating the masses about the real nature of the elites for years. We were the first news outlet to break the explosive news that John Podesta’s emails contained pedophile code words and that Marina Abramovic was involved in Spirit Cooking parties with senior Hillary Clinton campaign staff.

Mainstream media have been covering up these crimes for decades.

Fact checkers were deployed to destroy our business and prevent us from sharing our journalism on social media. But we persisted because we believe this work is vital and now thanks to people like yourself, more people than ever before are hearing about Pizzagate and the truth about the global elite.

While the stream of new revelations about the music industry elite have shocked the mainstream, those in the know are celebrating because Hollywood is about to be exposed.

Justin Bieber’s father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, posted on Instagram last week asking for prayers for Justin and his wife Hayley. After the Diddy expose, he posted that Hollywood, and I quote, “fucked around for too long,” as he danced around with a Punisher bag.

I think Hollywood’s about to find out.

