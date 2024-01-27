Federal Troops, Armored Vehicles Moving En Masse to Texas As Biden Regime Prepares To ‘Clear Out’ National Guard

Military equipment and federal armored vehicles are being sent by rail to the Texas border as the Biden regime prepares to clear out Texas National Guard troops and State Police by force, according to local reports.

From the Texas House to former President Donald Trump, Republicans around the country are defending Gov. Greg Abbott’s right to defend the southern border and his challenges to the Biden administration’s unconstitutional border policies.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Twenty-five states have co-signed a letter siding with Gov. Abbot in his battle with the federal government and at least 10 states have sent National Guard and State Police to assist the state of Texas in protecting its border and “potential conflict” with the Biden regime.

🚨Update: Reports of military equipment and armored vehicles moving via rail in Texas. Is the government going to make its move to clear out Texas National Guard troops and State Police by force?



The battle is NOT over, it’s just beginning!! Biden Administration has the Supreme… https://t.co/shPklgmDUr — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) January 27, 2024

The Biden regime has also threatened to federalize the National Guard, which South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said would be unprecedented in American history.

“This would be the first time in American history that a President would activate soldiers to NOT protect the US and stand down – to make us less safe and not protect the United States of America,” said Gov. Noem.

“We are in unprecedented times and I am incredibly proud of these men and women who are here on this border today to slow down this invasion,” continued Gov. Noem.

It would be unprecedented for Joe Biden to federalize the Texas National Guard.



This would be the first time in American history that a President would activate soldiers to NOT protect the US — to stand down — to make us less safe. pic.twitter.com/ACAtiyY6Sr — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 27, 2024

Today marked the deadline of the Biden Administration’s ultimatum demanding Texas permit federal agents access at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, TX. It has been a contentious showdown between armed Texas National Guard troops and federal agents since the guardsmen began blocking federal agents access to the park on January 12th.

In response to a January 14th DHS letter demanding federal access, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton refused to back down, citing federal statute and Article IV Section IV of the US Constitution. AG Paxton also noted:

Your supposed commitment “to rendering emergency assistance to individuals in need” is belied by the fact that U.S. Border Patrol withdrew from Shelby Park last year and advised the Texas Department of Public Safety that federal personnel would not be present to administer aid unless Texas called for help. Moreover, the Del Rio Sector appears to be the only place along the Rio Grande where DHS does not keep boats on the water around the clock to provide water-rescue capabilities.

In a December 2023 letter written by Speaker Mike Johnson to Biden, he wrote:

“All of this is the direct result of your administration’s policies. You have clearly undermined America’s sovereignty and security by ending the Remain in Mexico policy, reinstating catch-and-release, suspending asylum cooperative agreements with other nations, revoking existing restraints on the abuse of parole, and halting border wall construction.”

TRENDING: Hillary Clinton Named ‘Person of Interest’ in Child Sex Trafficking Investigation

According to CBP data, there have been more than 8.1 million border encounters at the southern border since Biden took office. Since 2023, there have been 218 encounters with individuals on the TSDS, or terrorist watch list. There were only 124 in the last six years. And only 11 during President Trump’s entire term.

Biden continues to pass the blame onto Congress, holding them captive alongside Senate Democrats and some Republicans, such as Mitch McConnell, who are demanding funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The southern border would receive $14 billion of the proposed $110 billion package.

Much of that funding set aside for the border would go towards 1,600 new asylum processing officers, while 600 federal agents were relocated in November to “make sandwiches” and “babysit” illegal migrants, according to Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Joe Biden’s current approval rating is at 41%, the lowest of any President in his third year since Jimmy Carter (37.4%), according to The Hill.