Hamas Sympathisers Storm Capitol; Biden’s DOJ Confirm ‘No Prosecutions Will Be Pursued’

October 19, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
After Hamas sympathisers storm capitol, Biden's DOJ confirm no prosecutions will be pursued
Pro-Hamas sympathisers stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, prompting conservatives to wonder how many of them will be aggressively prosecuted in the same manner as the J6 protestors.

The angry mob donned black shirts that read ‘JEWS SAY CEASEFIRE NOW’ and ‘NOT IN OUR NAME’ and occupied the large rotunda in the Cannon House Building area of the complex, as hundreds more rioted outside.

Despite this, Biden’s DOJ have indicated that they have no intention of criminally prosecuting these rioters.

Summit.news reports: As the protesters continued screaming and refused to vacate, Capitol police began making arrests, with some 300 eventually being detained.

Some of the insurrectionists managed to disrupt a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing:

The development was not covered by any major news channels.

Conservatives want to know why this ‘insurrection’ appears to have been acceptable.

