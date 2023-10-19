Hamas Sympathisers Storm Capitol; Biden’s DOJ Confirm ‘No Prosecutions Will Be Pursued’

Pro-Hamas sympathisers stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, prompting conservatives to wonder how many of them will be aggressively prosecuted in the same manner as the J6 protestors.

The angry mob donned black shirts that read ‘JEWS SAY CEASEFIRE NOW’ and ‘NOT IN OUR NAME’ and occupied the large rotunda in the Cannon House Building area of the complex, as hundreds more rioted outside.

Despite this, Biden’s DOJ have indicated that they have no intention of criminally prosecuting these rioters.

Summit.news reports: As the protesters continued screaming and refused to vacate, Capitol police began making arrests, with some 300 eventually being detained.

The scene in the Cannon House Office Building rotunda on Capitol Hill as Hamas sympathizers chant under a banner calling for a “CEASEFIRE.” Of note, demonstrations are not allowed in congressional buildings, per Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/9RcCIjUzud — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 18, 2023

Even more pro-terrorism insurrectionists are currently inbound to the Capitol as well.



They are absolutely desecrating the most solemn place of OUR democracy.



Time for some flash bangs and tear gas.https://t.co/CxC7ki3lVZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2023

Some of the insurrectionists managed to disrupt a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing:

🚨JUST NOW: Pro-Hamas protesters are interrupting the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.



Sen. Risch handled like a champ. pic.twitter.com/f5YKEkV7QX — Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) October 18, 2023

The development was not covered by any major news channels.

Did elected official @RashidaTlaib incite a pro-Hamas crowd to take over the Capitol complex?



This event interfered with legislative business and work.



Should be a clear insurrection according to the J6 Committee. pic.twitter.com/9YHq0CY7le — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 18, 2023

Conservatives want to know why this ‘insurrection’ appears to have been acceptable.

BREAKING:



There is currently an actual pro-HAMAS insurrection inside the US Capitol in DC where pro-terror rioters are disrupting official proceedings by attacking Israel’s right to defend itself.



When is @FBI going to raid their homes and send them to jail for 22 years on… pic.twitter.com/5OmBfaw7NO — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 18, 2023

Storming a government building is perfectly fine if you are supporting Hamas, shutting down a SCOTUS nomination, or a healthcare bill.



But if you do it to protest the results of an election, you'll be thrown in jail for multiple years. — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) October 18, 2023

I somehow doubt this guy will get 18 years in prison for trespassing in tbe Capitol. pic.twitter.com/ikGP4sFAGy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 18, 2023

At least 20 years of prison for everyone here, right @TheJusticeDept? https://t.co/jEZaBqwbfN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 18, 2023

When Pro-Palestine protesters storm the Capitol, they are victims of police brutality.



When Trump supporters protest at the Capitol, they are domestic terrorists who get shot and killed or locked in solitary confinement for years without trial



pic.twitter.com/3pbs4Hmpj7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2023

I don’t remember J6 protesters being this infantile. pic.twitter.com/Tjd5Nv03Rb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 18, 2023

Rashida Tlaib lied to a crowd of protesters. They then stormed the Capitol in an act of violence. It’s looking like she incited the insurrection today. When will she be investigated by Jack Smith? https://t.co/6etjXk5rnr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2023

Must see! …Confronting some of the so-called “Jewish Voices for Peace” organizers of the Capitol insurrection today. They’re all the same people – BLM, ANTIFA, anti-American, Israel hating leftists! Everything else is just an act. They’re calling for “peace,” but when I ask them… pic.twitter.com/v4lySAsZpX — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 19, 2023

Which group is inciting an insurrection inside the Capitol rotunda? pic.twitter.com/iK0cNvYo05 — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 18, 2023

Woke up still shaking from the horrific images of October Eighteenthers storming the Capitol and threatening the existence of our nation. pic.twitter.com/KXIz98jAbe — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) October 19, 2023

What we witnessed yesterday at the Capitol building was the Hamas caucus trying to overthrow our government… Rashida Tlaib needs to be held accountable.



No justice, No peace. (Did I do that right?) — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 19, 2023

Apparently it’s ok to storm the Capitol, stage an insurrection inside, and interrupt a congressional hearing.



But only if you’re protesting on behalf of Palestine.



pic.twitter.com/kr7MPVNTmu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2023

Has law enforcement begun arresting Oct18ers for their role in the insurrection yesterday?



Have credit card companies and banks begun freezing accounts, so attendees can't fly home?



When will we find out who organized the attack against our Capitol yesterday? — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) October 19, 2023

On the left, you have actual pro-terrorist insurrectionists occupying the US Capitol



On the right, you have a 65 year-old grandma peacefully protesting



Guess which one Biden’s DOJ will actually charge as a terrorist? pic.twitter.com/mFnZIYdr4N — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2023

Estimated 300 arrested after they storm the capitol building.



SO are they each going to get 20+ years in prison or what? Fair is fair normies. pic.twitter.com/VISayrhI05 — I am @sheeplovelies (@Imsheeplovelies) October 19, 2023

Today we just witnessed the worst attack on our democracy in history.



Far-left extremists stormed Capitol Hill.



Rashida Tlaib incited the crowd outside the Capitol. A sitting member of Congress.



Never Forget the 10/18 insurrection.



We need to see 22-year sentences for the… pic.twitter.com/LUhTwXoAJp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 18, 2023

Democrats have created two insurrections in one year. They stormed the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville and now they have stormed the U.S. Capitol and the FBI has yet to add any of them to a watchlist. How many people that stormed Nashville was also in D.C.? pic.twitter.com/pGPvPJ27YA — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 18, 2023