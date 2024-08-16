NATO Admits Russia Had Nothing To Do With Nord Stream Pipeline Attack

NATO has been forced to admit that Russia had nothing to do with the Nord Stream Pipeline attack, after evidence emerged that Ukraine’s Zelensky colluded with Poland to destroy the pipeline.

According to InfoWars’ Alex Jones, the move could signal the globalists are preparing to throw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky under the bus:

Total Vindication: NATO Admits Russia Did Not Blow Up Nordstream Pipeline pic.twitter.com/qHOiUF8ioI — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 15, 2024

Infowars.com reports: In a post on X, Jones wrote, “Biden openly bragged that he would destroy the Nord Stream pipeline if Russia went in to Ukraine. After corrupt Western governments, aided by the legacy media spent years telling us that Russia destroyed the pipeline now they’re blaming it on six fall guys. The destruction of the pipeline by NATO is a serious war crime and now that Ukraine has definitively lost the war the globalist are tying up loose ends.”