New Video of Second ‘Muzzle Flash’ Reveals FBI Covering Up ‘Multiple Shooters’ in Trump Assassination Attempt

A newly surfaced video from the Trump assassination attempt in Butler Park, Pennsylvania suggests there was another shooter in the window of the American Glass Research building.

Unseen footage reveals the tell-tale sight of a muzzle flash at the same time alleged shooter Matthew Thomas Crooks was said to be firing at President Trump from the roof of the building.

Do you see what Gerald sees?

Pretty sure I do..



Is that what I think it is?#UhOh https://t.co/BWb0rT6ewE pic.twitter.com/yxl6KuR7Lw — John Cullen 🐓 (@I_Am_JohnCullen) July 28, 2024

While difficult to see at normal speed, when the video is slowed down to .25 speed, the muzzle flash is undeniable.

According to investigators, a bullet fired at Trump from the position of the window would be more plausible considering the evidence in the iconic photo that captured a bullet traveling towards Trump in an upwards trajectory.

A shot fired from the roof of the AMG building would not have been traveling upwards.

From what I see in the trajectory of the bullet, in this image below, it doesn't seem plausible to have been shot from the roof and be traveling seemingly perfectly horizontal. Would it not be sent in a downward trajectory?



It seems like the window shooter it more plausible. pic.twitter.com/4OkiSHTNQb — Nicholas Perez (@NicholasZPerez) July 28, 2024

According to former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, her agents secured the AGM building during the Trump rally. This raises very serious questions about who is responsible for discharging the weapon in the direction of Trump from window of the building during the assassination attempt.

Sen. Ron Johnson has accused the Secret Service and FBI of covering up the truth about the Trump assassination attempt, declaring that ballistics evidence suggests there were “multiple shooters” engaged in a coordinated attack on the former president.

The senator announced he has launched an investigation into the assassination and subsequent cover up and urged all eyewitnesses that have any information to “preserve” and “memorialize” what they saw, as that information could help the investigation.

“If you took video, save it. Make a backup copy. We can glean things in terms of audio and in terms of where the shots came from.”

Sen. Johnson also appealed to members of the public who were at the rally to come forward with any information they have about the experience.

“We are only just beginning this but it’s so important that people who saw things, that have information, they preserve it, they memorialize what they saw, because memories change over time, they can be influenced,” said Sen. Johnson.

“Members of the general public who were at that rally, no matter how insignificant your piece of information might be, it might lend to provide the full story of what happened, because the American public need to understand what happened here.”

Secret Service and the FBI are obstructing Sen. Johnson’s bipartisan investigation.

“That sniper team that was in the AGR building, they were the first ones that went up on the roof, they were the first to encounter the dead assassin at that time, later on other people joined them and … told them to send the pictures they had taken to an ATF agent. Which I think is very strange.”

“We called up that ATF agent, that individual, and he said he is with the ATF – and now he’s gone dark.”

“We have also reached out to Secret Service agents on the ground and all we are getting is the run around.”

“We are getting information from local law enforcement and we appreciate that. But unfortunately federal agents are saying ‘Well go through your congressional liaison.’ Again, that’s going to be unacceptable.”

“I wish I could rely and have faith in the FBI and Secret Service to do a truthful accounting of this but that has not been my experience with the Russian Collusion Hoax and for years dealing with federal law enforcement. We need completely separate and independent investigations and it needs to start now.”

Sen. Johnson was referring to audio forensics information which went viral on X this week following the shooting.

The audio forensics report also confirms there were likely three weapons fired at the Trump rally. The first three shots were consistent with alleged weapon A, the next five were consistent with alleged weapon B, and the final “acoustic impulse” was emitted by a possible weapon C.

All of the evidence points to the event being an inside job by government and security agencies rather than the work of a 20-year-old lone wolf who was rejected from his high school rifle club because he couldn’t hit a target from a distance of 50 yards.

A bombshell admission by the Secret Service spokesman Monday revealed Trump’s permanent detail were stood down for the Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday and replaced with temporary agents.