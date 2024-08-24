New Zealand Lifts Food Safety Laws to Allow Sale of Bill Gates’ Lab-Grown Meat Without Labels

The New Zealand government has removed long-standing food safety laws that required genetically modified and non-traditional foods to be labeled as such so that consumers could make an informed choice about what they are eating.

The change of law means Bill Gates’ lab-grown GMO meat products will be sold in supermarkets without any labels or warnings indicating the origin of the “meat.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon joined Minister for Science and Technology Judith Collins to announce the new law in a jovial social media post that full of bonhomie and laughter that was designed to mask a sinister intent. Watch:

So happy for science pic.twitter.com/2zULd71LcY — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) August 12, 2024

Hatchard reports: According to their vaudeville performance, biotechnology deregulation will enable amazing scientists to mitigate climate change, improve our health, boost our horticulture, and grow our economy.

Collins effused “it is so great to be part of this government.”

Luxon agreed, calling it “an amazing day.”

As he sees it, some laws formulated in 1996 to protect consumers make no sense in 2024 because they prevent incredibly smart biotechnology scientists from releasing their products into the environment without having to go through public scrutiny.

Luxon added, “We’re going to make sure we do it safely, don’t worry about that” (at this point Luxon appeared to be channeling Jacinda Ardern).

It would be easy to poke fun, but the consequences are too far-reaching and serious for levity.

The 1996 laws do not prevent biotech food products from reaching the market as Luxon implied. Instead, they require that gene-altered ingredients be labelled as such.

In other words, Luxon is taking away the right of consumer choice, the right to know what we are eating. In the near future “incredibly smart scientists” will be deciding for us.

Aside from our right to know, there is one other very important reason for the 1996 law. It involves one word: “traceability.”

If novel gene-altered food substitutes are not labelled, there will be no way for anyone to find out if they are causing illness.

TRENDING: Whistleblower: Bill Gates Seeding Monkeypox in Major Cities via Chemtrails

Compulsory food labelling has been a fundamental part of our global food safety system since it was first introduced in 1913.

Bypassing this principle is a key strategy of biotech marketing for the simple reason that consumers don’t want biotech foods and manufacturers don’t want to face lawsuits.

Thus, in one stroke Luxon’s government has taken us back into the 19th century world of food adulteration, in his words: “amazing.”