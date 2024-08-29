Pfizer Insiders Admit Vaccinated Men Are Being ‘Chemically Castrated’

Vaccinated men around the world who thought they had escaped without side-effects are waking up to bad news this week as groundbreaking research reveals their sperm is behaving in ways doctors have never seen before.

According to new research, vaccinated sperm is refusing to swim and instead ties itself into knots by self-assembles into bizarre 3D ribbon-like structures.

But it gets even worse for vaccinated men, as doctors are now warning the unvaccinated to avoid sexual intercourse with them under any circumstances.

During the plandemic, demand for unvaxxed sperm began to climb, with millions of women around the globe searching for unvaccinated men to become pregnant.

These women were smeared as “conspiracy theorists” by the mainstream media, and late night hosts were instructed to mock them on their programs.

But as per usual, we just had to wait a couple of years and the so-called conspiracy theorists were vindicated while the media and out-of-their-depth late night hosts were revealed to be spreading fake news.

What’s going on here?

For as long as humans have been on earth, sperm has behaved the same – like tiny, determined swimmers on a mission, darting and zigzagging their way through a maze, all racing toward the ultimate finish line.

But as Dr Jane Ruby revealed this week, just a few years after the vaccine roll out, vaccinated sperm is behaving in ways we have never seen before.

This is semen from a “healthy” 38-year-old male, who took two Pfizer mRNA vaccines and a booster two years ago.

This is semen from a "healthy" 38 year old male, who took 3 Pfizer C19 shots TWO YEARS ago. This was incubated in normal saline (0.09%) and self assembled many of these 3-D ribbon structures in just 30 days! The man reported no post injection side effects.



Why is no one… pic.twitter.com/8vniRBgQGM — DR JANE RUBY™️ (@RealDrJaneRuby) August 27, 2024

He claims that he experienced no post-injection side-effects from the shots but little did he know, he has been altered on a cellular level.

After his sperm was suspended in a normal saline solution for thirty days, it began self-assembling and forming many of these 3D ribbon-like structures.

This is not normal sperm behavior and doctors are warning they have never seen anything like it before.

Denmark is the only country that has published a study on sperm health since the plandemic started and they found a twenty-two percent decline in motile sperm concentration and total motile sperm count and from 2019 to 2022.

This could explain why doctors are reporting that the sperm of vaccinated men no longer swims but instead paddles around in cirlces before tying itself in knots.

As Dr. Christiane Northrup reports, vaccinated sperm is hugely contaminated with non-organic substances and medical scientists are baffled what is going on.

Dr. Northrup rightly asks what’s going on here and provides a hint when she explains that vaccinated women are also suffering the consequences of the COVID shots on a reproductive level.

The longstanding depopulation agenda of the global elite was at the heart of the plandemic and vaccine roll out and we are now seeing the results of the sterilization drive.

Dr. Noami Wolf provides important context here, revealing that Pfizer knew exactly what they were doing before rolling out the vaccines.

And so did the US government before telling pregnant women to get vaccinated.

The depopulation drive is in full swing, excess deaths are surging, populations are collapsing, and the risk of a devastating global population collapse is becoming more likely by the day.

Even if you avoided the shots, you are not safe from the sterilization agenda of the elite.

As Dr Paul Marik told Children’s Health Defense, unvaccinated women are at risk of being “spiked” through sexual intercourse with vaccinated men.

This is a disturbing new front in the elite’s war against humanity and relentless drive towards depopulation.

As Dr. Arne Burkhardt revealed, the spike protein is replacing sperm in vaccinated men’s testes, a development he describes as “very, very disturbing” for the future of the human race.

Such is the gravity of these developments that Dr. Burkhardt made a personal intervention and issued a warning to any women who wish to have children in the future.

Be very careful about the man you choose.

It turns out the so-called “conspiracy theorists” who said unvaccinated sperm will be the next Bitcoin were right all along, while Stephen Colbert and the mainstream media have been exposed as shills and clowns.

This is the agenda of the elite in a nutshell, as former Pfizer Vice President Mike Yeardon explains.

But all is not lost. Forewarned is forearmed and we are methodically compiling the information that will be used to haul the elite before modern-day Nuremberg trials and hold them to account.

