Millions of Women Desperately Seeking Unvaxxed Sperm As Demand Skyrockets

Millions of women around the globe are now looking for unvaccinated men to become pregnant, as demand for unvaxxed sperm donations reaches an all-time high.

Jonathan David Rinaldi, also known as “The Sperminator,” was a longtime donor for America’s biggest sperm donation group called Sperm Donation USA, according to the Daily Mail.

He later elected to leave the group and create his own sperm donation business after he caught wind of the unprecedented demand for “unvaccinated sperm donors.”

Thepostmillennial.com reports: Almost 250 people are members of the group, which has successfully managed to help people start families, per the report. Members include young professionals, gay couples and single women from both the US and UK, with most offering to donate sperm for free.

Rinaldi told the Daily Mail: “I don’t trust big government, big pharma, I don’t trust them, and I don’t need to inject myself with things that I don’t even know what it is.”

An investigation by the British publication revealed that women have searched online for “unvaccinated sperm donors” and specifically say they want “no Covid vax” on posts looking for a potential donor.

Men who are participating in the action often label themselves with terms such as “unvaccinated man (sperm not modified by mRNA).”

A post by a woman who had apparently been conceived by an “unvaccinated sperm donor” read: “One more ‘farm-raised’, ‘not Pharma-raised’ baby on its way!”

Rinaldi remarked that he has “had no flu shots, no Covid shots. Nothing since [he] was a baby.”

“My best friend growing up was not vaccinated at all. And he is totally fine and healthy,” he said.

“When I had my first child, I started reading the inserts and the ingredients. And when the school started saying my son had to have them… I really don’t like being told what to do by the government, so it made me think and do the opposite.”

Rinaldi said that he would only be donating to “unvaccinated” women in a “perfect world.”

“But the reality of it is, not everybody believes in that. Not everybody’s educated,” he explained. “I would love it if no one got vaccinated.”

Rinaldi did, however, inform a woman he was thinking about donating sperm to that he would cancel the process if she were to receive a Covid-19 booster shot.

“And I was like, ‘Listen, if you get the booster, I’m not doing this for you. Like, it’s bad enough, you have two of them,'” he reportedly said.