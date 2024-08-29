Trump Warns Zuckerberg He Will Spend ‘Life in Prison’ if He Interferes in 2024 Election

Donald Trump has warned Mark Zuckerberg he will spend the rest of his life in prison if he interferes in the 2024 election by censoring important information on Meta platforms including Facebook, Instragram and WhatsApp.

Trump claims that the Zuckerberg interfered in the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden and the Democrats by suppressing conservative accounts and censoring information that was deemed harmful to Democrat causes.

Multiple negative stories that had the potential to derail Joe Biden’s campaign were completely scrubbed from Meta platforms during the election campaign, including Hunter Biden’s “Laptop From Hell” story which was fraudulently labeled “Russian disinformation” by intelligence agencies, fact checkers, and the mainstream media at the time.

In Trump’s upcoming book Save America, Trump has declared that Zuckerberg will “spend the rest of his life in prison” if he tries to censor important information before Americans cast their votes on November 5.

“We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison – as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote, according to an excerpt first seen by Politico.

“Zuckerberg admits that the White House pushed to SUPPRESS HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY (& much more!),” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“IN OTHER WORDS, THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED.”

Yahoo report: The photo-led, coffee table book is set to be released on Tuesday, retailing at $99 for an unsigned version, with customers having to fork out an additional $400 if they’d like a signed copy, according to its publisher Winning Team Publishing.

One undated photo in Save America is said to show a meeting between Trump and the Facebook founder in the White House. In a caption under the image, the former president writes that Zuckerberg “would come to the Oval Office to see me”.

He continued: “He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT.”

Trump was seemingly referencing Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan funneling almost $420m into the election infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic to “make it easier for people to cast their ballots,” the couple said in October 2020.

“He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me,” Trump wrote.

It comes after Zuckerberg sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Monday claiming that the Biden administration pressured Facebook to censor Covid-19 content back in 2021.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today.”