South African Vaccine Injury Group Say Mpox Jabs Are Dangerous, Ineffective & Unnecessary

The South African ‘Vaccine Injury Medico-Legal Study Group‘ (SAVIMS) have declared that they do not support the Africa CDC and WHO declaration of a global health emergency for monkeypox.

In a statement issued on August 18 they challenge the World Health Organization’s (WHO) proposed Monkeypox vaccine rollout after an emergency declaration was issued.

The statement said: “We are deeply concerned about the recent announcements made by Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya on 13 August 2024 and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on 14 August 2024. It is important to address these announcements openly to the public”

The group also warned that the current Monkeypox vaccine may resurrect the eradicated disease of Smallpox.

InfoWars reports: The group’s statement listed several points which counter the emergency declaration and the Monkeypox vaccine’s safety, efficacy and necessity.

First is that the current ‘Monkeypox’ vaccine being shipped out is actually just a Smallpox vaccine that is known to cause serious side effects and is not effective in combatting ‘Stage 1’ Monkeypox and may even resurrect the Smallpox disease.

The second is the potential use of mRNA technology in future Monkeypox vaccines, a technology the group as well as many others have found to be extremely harmful following the Covid mRNA vaccine rollout.

The third is the unlikely ability for the target population to receive informed consent, specifically, the ‘informed’ part, due to the target demographic’s characteristics.

The fourth is the fact Monkeypox is spread predominantly through sexual intercourse, chiefly gay anal sex, making a population-wide vaccination campaign not necessary.

The fifth and sixth points regard the lack of reliable evidence on if there is even a Monkeypox pandemic in the first place.

A caller to the Alex Jones Show recently reported that Monkeypox vaccine is being shipped around the U.S. as well.