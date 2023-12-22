Tucker Carlson Sounds the Alarm: ‘Hostile Demonic Entities Control Humanity’

Tucker Carlson has warned that “evil” inter-dimensional demonic entities are influencing humanity in such a profound manner that the controlled environment where mankind exists can be compared to an “ant farm.”

Answering a question about extraterrestrial’s, UFOs, and the spiritual war many are now finding themselves in, Carlson delved into what he believes is the true nature of these hidden entities.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“They’re not aliens, they’ve always been here. I do think it’s spiritual,” declared Carlson on Timcast IRL. “There is good and evil that we are being acted upon at all times … You are subject to forces from outside yourself.”

“There are forces that are not human that do exist in a spiritual realm of some kind that we cannot see and that, when you think about it, sort of makes you think we live on an ant farm.”

Watch:

Tucker Carlson going there:



"They're not aliens, they've always been here. I do think it's spiritual. If the US government has, in fact, had contact with these beings and has entered into some sort of agreement with them, it's a very, very heavy thing." pic.twitter.com/s5YcFeh8Nk — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 21, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Carlson also went on to mention the “heavy” realization of what comes with the possibility that the U.S. government formed a contract with these beings.

Notably, earlier this year, Carlson shared how reading the Bible facilitated his conclusion that “unseen forces are acting on people.”

Tucker is a great example of how when you open the Bible God begins to work in your life through His clear word.

pic.twitter.com/xm9FctRNV6 — Smash Baals (@smashbaals) July 16, 2023

“[Reading the Bible] is the most interesting thing I’ve ever done. The two things I’ve come away with after reading the entire New Testament and I’m up to Deuteronomy in the Old Testament is: that every person, with the exception of Jesus, every figure is really flawed, like flawed in a way where you’d be like, ‘I don’t think I could be friends with that person!’ The second thing that I notice is: People, while they have free will … where they can make decisions and live with the consequences of those decisions, They’re not really in charge of the arc of history at all. They are being acted upon, a lot. I never really appreciated that … People’s choices matter, you need to do certain things and not do other things. On the other hand, you are not in charge, you are being acted upon by a world you can’t see. And that, by the way, is consistent with my life experience.”

Of course, these major conclusions reached by Carlson have been communicated at length by Alex Jones.

In June, Jones delivered a powerful analysis of how major players against the New World Order were awakening to the spiritual aspect of the fight against globalism.

“There’s a reason why Tucker Carlson is talking about God. There’s a reason why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is talking about God,” said Jones in Dallas at the Louder With Crowder studio.

Jones went on to stress that the current collective call by many to acknowledge God happening in tandem with the rise of open Satanism across the world was not a mere coincidence.

“When Target [markets Satanic merchandise to children] they mean it, it’s real, ok?” Said Jones. “As the veil gets lifted and as God removes his protection, you’re going to see stuff that other people have been seeing for a long time.”

“You’ll learn soon enough, Hell is being opened up … only about a third of the demons are on the Earth right now … But [more] are being let in … it’s interdimensional.”

Jones then referenced the electromagnetic spectrum & visible light to illustrate how humans can only see very little of what’s going on around them.

“Remember, your sight is a TINY band of visible light – and light itself is just a tiny band of all the other energies,” said Jones. “There’s so much energy it’s hard to quantify.”

“Let’s just say we see 1% of what’s going on … Your eyeballs are only set to pick up a VERY small amount of stuff that’s going on.”

Similarly, back in 2019, Jones talked about how the human body is functionally an electrochemical antenna that connects to higher and lower dimensions.

Jones said that cultures throughout the ages chronicled how good and evil entities of these dimensions were capable of interfacing with humans.

“We’re on this planet, the 3rd dimension, which is a launchpad to all the other dimensions below and above,” said Jones on episode #1255 of The Joe Rogan Experience. “The 3rd dimension, all the mathematics shows, is the primal sea where all this happens and the earth is like an egg.”

“And we got all this potentiality and God will send out a transmission for a larger plan but evil is willing to come in – and what does it say? [It says] ‘demoralize, get rid of children, don’t have kids, humans are bad, it’ll be better once you’re all gone.’ It’s their operational mission, for whatever reason that we’ll understand later.”

While we’re on this subject, Jones also reached a similar grave conclusion on the issue back in 2017 on episode #911 on Rogan’s podcast.

“This is an interdimensional force that wants to influence us to build something that absorbs us and kills us.”

In that conversation, Jones was describing how Google was shepherding humanity into an effective “ant farm” of its own design where it could manipulate people to control the future.

Please go to this article to get the full analysis of that.

Lastly, Jones again touched on all this in his most recent interview with Russell Brand.

"The body is a 3rd-dimensional manifestation of spirit energy" – Alex Jones explaining his relationship with spirituality pic.twitter.com/mKrkNzbirc — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) November 16, 2023

“The body is a 3rd-dimensional manifestation of spirit energy,” said Jones to Brand in November. “All spiritualism is, is tuning into the fact that humans have massive amounts of cones and rods … We’re a transceiver and the priest class has tried to get in front of this relationship with the universe and God and then they create these dogmas to control people instead of going directly to God.”