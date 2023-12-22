Unremarkable Male Athlete Breaks College Track Records After Switching To Women’s Team

A mediocre male high school athlete who has declared himself “transgender” has suddenly started breaking records as a star runner.

Camden Schreiner, who is now known as Sadie Schreiner, claims to have “transitioned” to female and is now studying at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

Breitbart reports: Though Schreiner never rose to any better than 19th place as a male runner, RIT is now celebrating the track and field athlete as a star who is breaking women’s records for the school, Daily Wire reported.

“New school record‼️,” RIT said of Schreiner on its track and field Instagram page. “Sophomore Sadie Schreiner set a new record in the 300m dash last Friday at Nazareth, clocking in a time of 41.80s.”

Unsurprisingly, the school turned off comments on the post.

RIT also recently noted that Schreiner, who is now listed as “Sadie Roose” on the school’s website, won the women’s 300 with a time of 41.80.

The indispensable Libs of TikTok blasted the school for allowing a man to compete as a woman.

“Meet Camden. A male who just broke the women’s 300m record on his college’s women’s track team,” Libs wrote. “Before he pretended to be a woman, he competed on the men’s team in high school, where was ranked in 19th place.”

“Why is @RITtigers allowing a man to steal women’s track records?”

Meet Camden. A male who just broke the women’s 300m record on his college’s women’s track team.



Before he pretended to be a woman, he competed on the men’s team in highschool where was ranked in 19th place.



Why is @RITtigers allowing a man to steal women’s track records. pic.twitter.com/U2cIfe0rj9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2023

Many on X were sickened and outraged over the school’s decision to allow a man to obliterate women’s achievements.