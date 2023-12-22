Dukes of Hazzard Star Says Biden Is ‘Guilty of Treason’ and ‘Should Be Publicly Hung’

Joe Biden and his son Hunter are both “guilty of treason” and “should be publicly hung” according to actor John Schneider, the former star of “The Dukes of Hazzard” who posted the incendiary message on his X account.
Schneider was replying to White House resident Joe Biden’s post, who wrote a message attacking former President Donald J. Trump.
“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything,” Biden wrote.
The Secret Service has now opened an investigation into Schneider’s comments, accusing him of threatening Biden’s life, according to reports.
However, Schneider has lambasted these claims.
“Seriously, folks?” said Schneider to Deadline today in the second of two statements on his Biden remarks. “This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense.”
“It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations [sic.] leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad,” Schneider went on to say.
“Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.”
