RFK Jr. Exposes Dangers Of Seed Oils, Processed Foods & Agro-Industrial Complex

Robert F. Kennedy Jr made an appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend” has detailed his pledge to expose the food industry and make American children healthy again.

He also explained the dangers of seed oils and the harmful effects of other processed foods that are only allowed in the U.S. since corporate food interests captured the government regulators.

Seed oils are one of the most unhealthy ingredients that we have in foods,” he said. “The reason they’re in the foods is because they’re heavily subsidized.”

RFK Jr breaks down effects of processed foods #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain pic.twitter.com/2RJnN7rXAC — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 24, 2024

“They’re very, very cheap but they are associated with all kinds of very serious illnesses, including body-wide inflammation which affects all of our health. It’s one of the worst things you can eat.”

He added: “If you eat any processed food, you’re going to be eating seed oil,”

InfoWars reports: RFK Jr. also exposed the harmful effects of food coloring, “natural flavors” and pesticides found in the U.S. food supply, highlighting that “almost a thousand chemicals in our food” are banned in Europe.

“Yellow food coloring is a petroleum product” that’s “associated with depression, autoimmune injuries, and ADHD,” Kennedy explained, adding red dye is “also very bad.”

He noted that companies in Europe use “natural coloring,” but in the U.S., they “can get away with” using synthetic dyes.

And in America, “natural flavors are chemical products,” so “you can’t trust what’s on the ingredient label,” Kennedy stated. “And the reason for that, again, is government corruption.”

“The USDA, the FDA have been captured by the industries they’re supposed to regulate,” he continued. “And they all have an interest in subsidies and then mass poisoning the American public.”

As for pesticides, RFK Jr. lamented that most produce in the U.S., including kale, strawberries and grapes are “contaminated” with them.

“Unless it’s organic, certified organic, you are getting something that’s actually hurting you,” he lamented.

In his address to the American people on Friday announcing the suspension of his campaign, RFK Jr. vowed, with “Trump’s backing,” to “reform the entire food system” and tackle the causes of chronic illnesses “to save America’s children and restore national health.”

These agencies, the FDA, the USDA, CDC, all of them are controlled by giant for-profit corporations. 75% of the FDA funding doesn’t come from taxpayers. It comes from pharma. And pharma executives and consultants and lobbyists cycle in and out of these agencies. With President Trump’s backing, I’m going to change that. We’re going to staff these agencies with honest scientists and doctors who are free from industry funding. We’re going to make sure the decisions of consumers, doctors, and patients are informed by unbiased science.

His pro-health policy platform has made such an impression that Democrats are now calling on Kamala Harris to adopt the same policy.