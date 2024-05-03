‘Immigrants, Not Americans, Are What Makes Us Strong’ Says Joe Biden

Migrants – not voting Americans and their children – “are what makes us economically strong,” according to President Joe Biden.

Biden made the comments during a fundraiser for pro-migration groups at the elite Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C. on May 1st.

Brietbart reports: Biden’s statement spotlights his policy of inflating the national economy with Extraction Migration — not by raising U.S. exports to developing countries or by growing Americans’ all-important productivity with more investment in workplace automation and innovation.

“One of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden said, according to a report by a pool reporter. He continued:

Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants! …Immigrants are what makes us strong. Not a joke. That’s not hyperbole, because we have an influx of workers who want to be here and just contribute.

Establishment media outlets downplayed Biden’s economic strategy and instead portrayed his comments as a diplomatic gaffe during “Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.”

Biden is partly right about the economics: Migration does expand a nation’s economy and tax revenues — just as ice cream expands a waistline — because migrants serve as consumers, renters, workers, and clients for government agencies.

But Biden’s rush of migrants also boosts inflation, housing prices, and interest rates. Worse, it shrinks CEOs’ willingness to pay for the vital growth in the automation and productivity that allows voters to earn more wages by doing more work each day.

On May 2, Reuters reported that “U.S. worker productivity growth slowed sharply in the first quarter, resulting in a surge in labor costs, but the trend in productivity remained solid.”

Labor productivity has increased a cumulative 0.6% over the last 14 quarters – that's a downright anemic annualized rate of <0.2%… pic.twitter.com/LVA9EB9g7X — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) May 2, 2024

Migration lobbies sideline the productivity issue as they demand more lower-skilled, low-productivity consumers, renters, and workers.

Overall productivity is about 1% below CBO's pre-pandemic forecast.



(The fact that output is a little above CBO's pre-pandemic forecast is because labor, particularly through immigration, has come in higher than expected.) pic.twitter.com/xfIt8Lq7X1 — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) May 2, 2024

So Biden’s pro-migration policy has wrecked his polls in an election year when Wall Street gains from cheap labor while ordinary American voters scrimp and save as their slow-growing wages get chewed up by inflation and housing costs.

The situation is similar in the United Kingdom, where the nation’s Conservative Party is facing an electoral wipeout by January 2025 because it welcomed a vast inrush of migrants who have dragged down wages, pushed up housing costs, and stalled productivity gains.