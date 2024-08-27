RFK Jr. Reveals Top Democrats Planning To Jump Ship To Support Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has revealed that several top Democrats are preparing to jump ship to come out in support of Donald Trump.

RFK Jr. participated in a one-on-one with Fox News Sunday to discuss matters related to Big Pharma.

Naturalnews.com reports: “Scientists and officials at the NIH who work on drug development … get to collect lifetime royalties from those products,” RFK Jr. told the host. “These are regulators that are supposed to be looking for problems in those products.”

“We have these agencies that have become sock puppets for the industries that they are supposed to regulate. They’re not really interested in public health.”

RFK Jr. continued on to explain that the most profitable thing in America today is sick children. Hospitals profit from sick children as do pharmaceutical companies and even the insurance industry – and RFK Jr. wants it to stop.

“We need to end those perverse incentives and we need to get the corruption out of the FDA, the NIH, the CDC, and make them function as they’re supposed to function which is to protect public health and specifically children’s health.

🚨 NEW: RFK Jr. just told Fox News that he will be “actively campaigning” with President Trump, and that other democrats will be coming forward to endorse him



This is HUGE! 🔥



MAGA is unifying America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KdIVWJqotc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 25, 2024

Will RFK Jr. and other Democrats help Trump win this fall?

In a tweet on X, Nick Sortor also posted that at another point during the same interview seen above, RFK Jr. indicated that he is just the first of many Democrats who feel as he does that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are not the best choice for America.

RFK Jr. says that he and these other Democrats who are still in the closet will soon come out to support him in “actively campaigning” for Trump in the hopes that Trump will win a second term this fall.

“This is HUGE!” Sortor wrote. “MAGA is unifying America!”

It is interesting to note that RFK Jr. apparently made himself available to Kamala before pivoting to Trump. Since Kamala never returned his call, RFK Jr. apparently moved on to Trump, this according to the Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) X account.

“This is a big deal,” Loren continued in a thread. “A lot of Democrats and independents will come to Trump’s camp because of RFK.”

“Absolutely,” Sortor responded. “The impact this could have on the election can’t be overstated.”

Another X user named Eric Wickstrom (@IDC_Eric) expressed disagreement, claiming that some of RFK Jr.’s supporters are now voting for Kamala instead.

“My opinion (that’s all it is) is that Trump supporters seem desperate for Kennedy’s impact to be a REALLY big deal,” he wrote. “And it’s probably not.”

“Old School Eddie” (@Old_SchoolEddie) disagreed with Eric’s assessment, responding that bringing “old school Democrats” like RFK Jr. into the fold – old school Democrats who are disgusted with LGBT child mutilation and other modern Democrat perversions – will “together make America great.”