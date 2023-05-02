RFK Jr Vows To Pardon Assange and Snowden if He Becomes President

Robert F. Kennedy Jr has promised to pardon whistleblowers Julian Assange and Edward Snowden if he is elected President in 2024.

In his latest tweet, Kennedy declared that the United States doesn’t celebrate free speech but instead unjustly persecutes journalists and whistleblowers.

“Instead of championing free speech, the U.S. actively persecutes journalists and whistleblowers. I’ll pardon brave truth-tellers like Julian Assange and investigate the corruption and crimes they exposed,” RFK. Jr tweeted.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: After stating he plans to pardon Assange if elected, he fired off a secondary tweet promising to also pardon other persecuted journalist and whistleblower’s such as “John Kiriakou, Chelsea Manning, Reality Winner, Daniel Hale, Thomas Drake, Jeffrey Sterling, and Edward Snowden.”

Other brave truth-tellers include John Kiriakou, Chelsea Manning, Reality Winner, Daniel Hale, Thomas Drake, Jeffrey Sterling, and Edward Snowden. They were trying to return America to its democratic and humanitarian ideals. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 2, 2023

Kennedy is the only Democratic presidential candidate running that has promised to pardon both Snowden and Assange.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported Eric Snowden is currently in exile in Russia after the Department of Justice filed three charges against Snowden two of which fall under the Espionage Act, because he allegedly released confidential information from the NSA in 2013 which revealed the Obama administration was spying on the American people illegally.

The founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange is currently being held in a London prison and is appealing his extradition to the United States to face 17 charges of espionage for reportedly publishing classified US government documents on WikiLeaks.

Biden is not very fond of pardoning Assange and has publicly stated he will not pardon the Australian whistleblower.