Judge Overseeing Trump Indictment Was Lawyer for Huma and Hillary During Child Sex Investigation

The Obama-appointed judge overseeing the indictment against President Trump was the personal lawyer to Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton when child sex accusations were levelled against them, newly unearthed documents reveal.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan was previously employed at the law firm Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP (BSF).This same law firm represented Huma Abedin during the time credible accusations of child sex trafficking threatened to topple the Clinton dynasty.

Back in 2017, The People’s Voice reported how Anthony Weiner, Abedin’s infamous pedophile husband, faced 15 years in prison after FBI agents found child pornography on a laptop connected to a Hillary Clinton investigation.

According to reports at the time, Weiner was ready to “sing like a bird” and provide damning information about Bill and Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation in return for the FBI dropping child pornography charges against him.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Adding another layer to the controversy, a now-deleted page on the Boies Schiller Flexner (BSF) website revealed that the firm represented Huma Abedin during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. (Archive here.) A Twitter user, Bad Kitty Unleashed, uncovered this new revelation.

Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP also deleted Karen Dunn’s profile on their website. Dunn worked at BSF from February 2014 to June 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The page read:

“Partner Karen Dunn said her client Huma Abedin is willing to work with intelligence agencies regarding the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server, the New York Times writes. “From the beginning, Ms. Abedin has complied fully and voluntarily with State Department and law enforcement requests, including sitting for hourslong interviews and providing her work-related and potentially work-related documents. While the F.B.I. has not contacted us about this, Ms. Abedin will continue to be, as she always has been, forthcoming and cooperative.”