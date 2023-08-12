Joe Biden Left Reeling After U.S. Senator Threatened To “Kick the Sh*t” Out of Him For Groping His Wife

Former Senator and US diplomat Scott Brown revealed this week that he personally told Joe Biden to his face that he would “kick the sh*t” out of him if he didn’t stop groping his wife during a swearing in ceremony.
Senator Brown was sworn in by Creepy Joe on February 4, 2010.
Speaking on the Tom Shattuck podcast this week, Brown revealed that Biden began caressing and molesting his wife in front of him:
Scott Brown, a former Massachusetts Senator who went on to serve as Trump’s Ambassador to New Zealand, said in a new podcast interview that Biden started touching his wife inappropriately when the newly-elected Republican was being sworn in, as first reported by the NH Journal.
“Yeah, I told him I would kick the sh… uh… I told him to stop,” Brown told Tom Shattuck on the Massachusetts-based Burn Barrel podcast.
Shattuck noted Biden’s history of inappropriate behavior around women over the years, including hair-sniffing of both women and children – suggesting that female voters didn’t like what they were seeing.
“Biden has taken a hit in the polls, especially in the last few months. This thing with his granddaughter really stuck,” referring to Biden’s initial refusal to acknowledge his illegitimate granddaughter fathered by Hunter Biden and a former stripper.
