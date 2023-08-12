Joe Biden Left Reeling After U.S. Senator Threatened To “Kick the Sh*t” Out of Him For Groping His Wife

Former Senator and US diplomat Scott Brown revealed this week that he personally told Joe Biden to his face that he would “kick the sh*t” out of him if he didn’t stop groping his wife during a swearing in ceremony.

Senator Brown was sworn in by Creepy Joe on February 4, 2010.

Speaking on the Tom Shattuck podcast this week, Brown revealed that Biden began caressing and molesting his wife in front of him: