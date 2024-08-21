Study: Washing Fruit Doesn’t Remove Pesticides

A new study has warned that washing fruit does not remove the harmful pesticide residue, which causes illnesses in humans.

“Notably, the distribution of pesticides in the apple peel and pulp layers is visualized through Raman imaging, confirming that the pesticides penetrate the peel layer into the pulp layer (∼30 μm depth). Thus, the risk of pesticide ingestion from fruits cannot be avoided by simple washing other than peeling,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Infowars.com reports: The researchers were developing a novel method of pesticide detection for foods, chiefly, integrating several existing techniques in order to enhance the ability of detecting pesticides in foods.

“Food safety is vital to human health, necessitating the development of nondestructive, convenient, and highly sensitive methods for detecting harmful substances. This study integrates cellulose dissolution, aligned regeneration, in situ nanoparticle synthesis, and structural reconstitution to create flexible, transparent, customizable, and nanowrinkled cellulose/Ag nanoparticle membranes (NWCM-Ag),” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section, describing the techniques that were integrated, before going on to describe the enhanced ability that this method integration has achieved. “These three-dimensional nanowrinkled structures considerably improve the spatial-electro-magnetic-coupling effect of metal nanoparticles on the membrane surface, providing a 2.3 × 108 enhancement factor for the surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) effect for trace detection of pesticides in foods.”

To clarify, surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) is a spectroscopic technique that allows analysis down to the single molecule level.

Notably, these scales are smaller than the wavelength of the colors of visible light, so ‘seeing’ objects at this scale is impossible.

“Notably, individual cleaning processes and the permeability of pesticides may result in pesticides being present in areas other than the surface of the fruit,” the study said on Page E.

Infowars has previously reported on pesticides causing cancer.

This novel method of detecting nanoparticles of pesticide residue is only the surface of nanoscale research. Nanotechnology (often called nanotech) is a burgeoning field with numerous operational systems currently deployed at-scale in the general population.

Work on systems of the nanoscale is booming, as researchers have also been developing mind control nanotech systems and vaccines that contain nanotech, such as the Covid vaccine, while plans are underway by the military to implant Americans with nanotech and nanotech is being added to the food and now nanotech is being found in people’s blood.

Similar to pesticides, the herbicide atrazine is known to make the frogs gay.

“I don’t like them putting chemicals in the water that turn the freaken frogs gay,” Alex Jones said after documenting the scientific evidence.

Alex Jones got the documents.

“Atrazine-exposed males were both demasculinized (chemically castrated) and completely feminized as adults. Ten percent of the exposed genetic males developed into functional females that copulated with unexposed males and produced viable eggs,” the gay frog study said in the ‘Abstract’ section. “Atrazine-exposed males suffered from depressed testosterone, decreased breeding gland size, demasculinized/feminized laryngeal development, suppressed mating behavior, reduced spermatogenesis, and decreased fertility. These data are consistent with effects of atrazine observed in other vertebrate classes.”