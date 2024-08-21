Walmart Vows To Help Kamala Harris By Reducing Prices on 7,000 Items Before Election

Walmart has announced it is reducing prices on thousands of everyday products to help Kamala Harris in the run-up to November’s presidential election.

The retail giant is set to temporarily slash prices on more than 7,000 items to help Kamala Harris cover up the devastating effects of Bidenomics on American households. Prices will be reduced on items including groceries, with just over two months left before polling day.

The partisan move should come as no surprise considering Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is a World Economic Forum Agenda Contributor who was recognized as a Young Global Leader by WEF co-founder Klaus Schwab .

Walmart is not the only retailer to slash prices during the election to favor Kamala Harris and temporarily relieve financial pressure on consumers who have been squeezed to an unprecedented extent during the Biden/Harris administration.

According to The New York Times, Swedish furniture behemoth Ikea has lowered prices three times in the 2024 election year. Best Buy has also reduced prices on its appliances, and crafts chain Michaels said it has cut the cost of 5,000 items including canvases and T-shirts. Newsweek reports:

How is this a win for Harris?

Harris is already attempting to woo voters with plans about cost cutting for Americans, including bringing down grocery prices, banning “price gouging” and helping first-time buyers with real estate purchases.

If her promises are realized while she’s already in office as vice president to the outgoing Joe Biden, it could shine favorably on her in the presidential election—and Americans who are unhappy with the state of the economy are likely to be pleased by news of Walmart’s price drop.

According to polling conducted exclusively for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 46 percent of Americans believe the economy is in a worse state than in January 2021, when Donald Trump left the White House, compared with 33 percent who think the opposite.

Of the 1,500 eligible voters surveyed on August 15, 41 percent said the economy is currently in a bad state, with 47 percent saying Harris, as vice president, is significantly responsible.