Pfizer & Moderna Plan To Release New Covid Jabs This Month

New Covid booster shots are being pushed by the FDA despite reports of numerous deaths, injuries and side effects due to the jabs.

According to reports, updated mRNA COVID booster shots are slated for public release as soon as August, despite doctors admitting that COVID only causes “really mild” symptoms and reports showing the high rates of injury and death from the vaccines.

Lifesite news reports: Following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s recommendation for 2024-2025 fall and winter COVID booster “vaccines,” Moderna and Pfizer have prepared to create shots targeting the KP.2 strain of COVID, a descendant of JN.1, which itself stems from the omicron variant

As of July, KP.2 and its offshoots are the predominant culprits behind COVID infections, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

Moderna said its mRNA shot will be rolled out as soon as August, and Pfizer said its own mRNA jab “will be available as soon as it’s approved,” which could also occur this month, Forbes reported.

Novavax is in the process of creating an updated protein-based COVID shot that targets the JN.1 strain but will not have a KP.2 shot “in time for fall,” according to Forbes. One federal official told the Washington Post it will be made available in the following weeks.

The U.K. will be delivering COVID shots to a smaller subset of people in the fall and winter of 2024-2025, with NHS England planning on offering updated COVID shots this fall to seniors 65 and over, nursing home residents, and anyone from the age of 6 months to 64 years who is clinically considered at-risk.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has also issued a “strong recommendation” that both those previously “vaccinated” with the COVID shot and the unjabbed “may receive the most recently updated vaccine in the fall of 2024.”

Reports of at least 1,644,248 COVID shot injuries and deaths in the U.S. alone seriously call into question the safety of the mRNA shots, as does the finding from the largest COVID shot study to date of a “higher than expected” increase in neurological and heart problems following the jabs.

Bolstering these safety concerns are the fact that European Union drug regulators have warned that frequent COVID boosters could adversely affect the immune system and that former CDC Director Robert Redfield in a July U.S. Senate hearing called the COVID shots “toxic” and said they should never have been mandated.