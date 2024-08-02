Trump Says Harris Only Recently Turned Black

Kamala Harris has no respect for her Indian heritage according to Donald Trump.

Trump was mocking the Vice President for talking up her Indian heritage for years until she “all of a sudden…became a black person.”

Harris, who had previously identified as Indian-American when it was politically expedient during her time in the US Senate, is now trying to claim that she is black.

The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Trump overr his remarks, stating that the he had no “right to tell someone who they are….or how they identify” and accused him of having a long and ugly history of racism.

InfoWars reports: Trump shot back at critics claiming he’s racist for suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t always identified as black with an old family photo featuring Vice President Kamala Harris dressed in traditional Indian garb.

“Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday morning.

The 45th president’s post highlighting Harris’ Indian upbringing followed a contentious interview with the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on Wednesday, where he was criticized for claiming Kamala had previously identified as Indian-American when it was politically expedient during her time in the US Senate, but is now attempting to claim she’s black.

“I’ve known her a long time, indirectly,” Trump said. “And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I did not know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black.”

Trump just told the world that KAMALA HARRIS ISN’T BLACK

🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣



“I didn’t know she was black… until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black. 🤣😂😂



Now she wants to be known as black…🤣😂😂



She was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a… pic.twitter.com/PmTfACv4wl — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 31, 2024

“I respect either one,” he said, adding, “but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn and … she became a black person. … Somebody should look into that, too.”

The response came as ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott pressed Trump on whether he believed Harris was a DEI hire, with Scott arguing falsely that Kamala had “always identified as a black person.”

Just so we’re clear, Joe Biden himself lauded Kamala as his DEI hire just four months ago, stating,

“To me, the values of diversity, equality, inclusion are literally — and this is not kidding — the core strengths of America… That’s why I’m proud to have the most diverse administration in history that taps into the full talents of our country. And it starts at the top with the Vice President.”

Meanwhile, as the mainstream media struggles to recast Harris as black, social media did its thing and produced a mountain of evidence showing she has mainly identified as an Indian American.

President Trump is right.. Kamala was sworn in as an Indian now she is ‘black’ to get black people to vote pic.twitter.com/wO576TrQyd — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) July 31, 2024

MINDY KALING: "Okay. So what we're going to cook today is an Indian recipe. Because you are Indian."



KAMALA: "Yes yes yes okay."



MINDY KALING: "Actually we're both South Indian."



This was 2019. pic.twitter.com/zwSLrq0L6l — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 31, 2024

Flashback: California's Kamala Harris becomes first Indian-American US senator | Associated Press



Trump said today that Kamala Harris used to identify as an Indian-American and later pivoted to identify as black.



Fact check: True pic.twitter.com/B9JGbgWyTT — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) July 31, 2024

So when Kamala hits Indian TV, she’s Indian.



When she rolls up in Atlanta, she’s Black.



They call this code-switching & it’s damn offensive! pic.twitter.com/GmpeES849m — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 31, 2024