Harris Vows To Accelerate WEF Plan To ‘Depopulate America’ if She Wins in November

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has vowed to accelerate the World Economic Forum’s plan to depopulate America if she wins the election this November.

In her recent speech at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, Harris committed to drastically reducing the population in America to combat so-called ‘Global Boiling‘.

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,” Harris breathlessly stated to the applauding audience.

Naturalnews.com reports: The White House immediately released a transcript of the speech where the word “population” was crossed out and “pollution” was added in brackets to imply that this was what the “VP really intended to say.”

Did you hear that? Listen again pic.twitter.com/Uh2gyL9mIZ — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 22, 2024

FactCheck.org even confirmed that the video where the VP said “reduce population” was real and not deepfake.

Harris’s video has been spread and gone viral. A comment on a post that shared the video said, “If they want to reduce population we definitely should start with them.”

Conservative radio show host Joe Pags also posted the video, indicating that Harris “wasn’t supposed to say that out loud.” “Reduce population?” Pags said in the video. “That is why the push for abortion. That’s why the push for trans ideology. I get it now.”

“Are you the population she wants to reduce?” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky) remarked in a tweet. While Josiah Neeley, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute think tank, said “Wait, what?” of the vice president’s eyebrow-raising remark.

The New York Post reported Harris, whom a recent poll found to be one of the most unpopular vice presidents in U.S. history, was known to make head-scratching remarks as Biden’s right-hand woman. Earlier this month she gave a repetitive definition of the word “culture” at the Essence Festival of Culture in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans that drew mockery on social media.

“Culture is – it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And in present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment,” Harris said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, July 24, Harris stumbled and struggled to define what artificial intelligence is during a meeting with labor union and civil rights leaders. “I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing,” Harris said. “First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it’s about machine learning.”

In April, she was also laughed at when she went on a puzzling digression during an abortion rights rally. “So, I think it’s very important – as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one – to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future,” she said.

Obamas endorse Harris

After stopping short of endorsing Harris when he spoke about Biden’s withdrawal from the race, former President Barack Obama has now officially endorsed the vice president to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Former president Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama said in a joint statement that they believe Harris has the “vision, the character and the strength that this critical moment demands.” He was reportedly one of the 100 top Democrats Harris spoke to after Biden announced he was quitting.

The Obamas said that they could not be “more thrilled to endorse” Harris. They vowed to do “everything we can” to elect her. “We agree with President Biden,” the couple said, “choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he’s made. She has the resume to prove it.”

They cited her record as California’s attorney general, a U.S. senator and then vice-president saying that Harris has more than a resume. Their statement included that the VP has “the vision, character and strength that the current critical moment demands.”

“There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people. At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope,” they said in the statement that came with a video of Harris taking a phone call from the Obamas in which they pledged their support. “Oh my goodness,” says the vice-president in the clip. “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me.”

Watch the video of the actual call of the Obamas to Harris.