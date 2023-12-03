Ben Shapiro Claims Dead Palestinian Baby Was a ‘Plastic Doll’

Ben Shapiro and other pro-Zionist outlets claimed on Friday that a Palestinian mother holding a dead child in the wake of an Israeli airstrike was actually a crisis actor holding a “doll.”

“Al Jazeera posts blurred doll, claims it to be a dead Palestinian baby,” read a headline from the Jerusalem Post.

“The footage shared on Al Jazeera’s X account claimed that the doll was a ‘month-and-a-half-old baby’ killed by an Israeli bomb,” the subheading boldly asserted.

⚡️A mother bids farewell to her 5 month of age baby who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza today pic.twitter.com/fmeFEX2CaX — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) December 1, 2023

Information Liberation reports: “Al Jazeera has published on X footage of an emotional man holding a ‘baby’ with a blurred face wrapped in white,” JPost’s article read. “However, social media users quickly shared footage of the ‘baby’ without the blurred edits shared by the News source, revealing it to be only a doll.”

The infant in question was identified by an on-the-ground photographer as 5-month-old Palestinian Muhammad Hani Al-Zahar.

False claims that the body of Muhammad Hani Al-Zahar, a 5-month-old Palestinian baby, is "a doll" are going viral.



Multiple images of Muhammad have already been published by professional journalists, clarifying he's a real dead baby whose body is going through rigor morits. pic.twitter.com/Or4j34dsm5 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 1, 2023

Update: Jerusalem Post has now fully deleted the article off of their website and all associated social media posts.



It has not published a correction or a statement. The headline is still traveling. pic.twitter.com/IkGHUH2YVM — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) December 2, 2023

There is no question whatsoever that this is a dead child.

The Jerusalem Post pulled the hoax story on Saturday but only half took responsibility for it in a vague statement posted to X:

Over the weekend, we shared an article based on faulty sourcing. The article in question did not meet our editorial standards and was thus removed. We take this matter seriously and will be handling it internally in order to prevent similar incidents from reoccurring. We regret this incident and remain committed to upholding the highest journalistic standards at all times.

Note how they don’t even name the article in question.

Over the weekend, we shared an article based on faulty sourcing. The article in question did not meet our editorial standards and was thus removed.



We take this matter seriously and will be handling it internally in order to prevent similar incidents from reoccurring.



We… — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 2, 2023

The crisis actor hoax was also spread by Zionist “influencers” including Ben Shapiro, End Wokeness, Avi Yemini, Oli London, Tommy Robinson, Dr. Eli David, Visegrad 24, RadioGenoa and Eitan Fischberger.

The fake tale racked up millions of views. Several of the disinfo spreaders deleted the tweets but the one Ben Shapiro shared from Eitan Fischberger is still up on his timeline.

The photo was likely blurred because photos of dead children generally have to be blurred to allow them to be shared on Facebook and most social media sites without restricted reach.

As I reported last month, the Israeli government’s official X account shared another similar “Pallywood” crisis actor hoax claiming video showed a Palestinian faked his death because the bodybag moved when a person touched it.

The hoax was also spread by AIPAC.

Ben Shapiro has now repeatedly spread “crisis actor” conspiracy theories to his followers:

Ben Shapiro now spreading the idea that injured Palestinians are "crisis actors" pic.twitter.com/62V8EPTwZw — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) October 26, 2023

Israel is killed over 15,200 Palestinians since their latest bombing campaign began and 70% of those killed are women and children but the Israeli government and their shill army want you believe the Palestinians need to fake their deaths!

The Times of Gaza on X is a virtually endless feed showing all the children killed and maimed by Israel in the most horrific ways possible.

The war on the children of Gaza continues pic.twitter.com/DrQGm1MXTv — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) December 1, 2023

The IDF explicitly hyped their soldiers up explicitly to go and kill Palestinian children — whom they deemed “Amalek” — but Ben Shapiro wants his gullible conservative followers to think they’re not targeting civilians and the Palestinians are faking their deaths!