NZ Whistleblower Who Exposed Depopulation Agenda Was Just Raided

A government whistleblower who exposed the depopulation agenda of the Covid jabs has been raided by the New Zealand authorities.

Journalist Liz Gunn released a statement explaining how the NZ Ministry of Health whistleblower and an individual working with him were both raided by police on Sunday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“I’ve had a call to say that the whistleblower who has put out the crucial information exposing the COVID lies, exposing the information that he had working for the Ministry of Health in New Zealand, has had his house surrounded by police at 2:15pm today,” Gunn said.

BREAKING: Emergency video from Liz Gunn about the situation in New Zealand. They are arresting the person who wants data transparency. They should be arresting the corrupt members of the New Zealand Ministry of Health who are refusing to look at the data and prove it is safe. pic.twitter.com/w1S5AuXKwL — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) December 3, 2023

Infowars.com reports: “And this I heard ten minutes ago: the second person who backs up that whistleblower and one of the people who contacted me along with the whistleblower has had heard house now surrounded by police.”

“So those two people are no longer available to talk to us and I must put this message out to the world,” Gunn added.

The IT specialist had made the revelations in a recent interview with Gunn, where he discussed how he made the correlation between jabs administered and subsequent deaths.

“When I was looking at the data, which is part of my job, I noticed some discrepancies with the dates of death, people getting people dying within a week of being vaccinated,” the whistleblower told Gunn.

New Zealand Covid-19 vaccination database admin turns whistleblower and reveals how many people died after taking bad batches of the Pfizer vaccine. This must be investigated. If this data of mass vaccine casualties is real there must be accountability. pic.twitter.com/2QjkmRGJca — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 30, 2023

“1 in 4, nearly 1 in 4 that that person is vaccinated is now dead,” Smith confirmed citing the government’s Pfizer batch data.

Alex Jones gave his analysis of the database administrator coming forward to expose the massive spike in deaths associated with the Covid-19 jab campaign:

“This will bring down the globalists. Not just this report, but in inspiring other whistleblowers to go public,” Jones said.