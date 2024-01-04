Jeffrey Epstein Victim Says ‘Prolific Pedophile’ Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’

Former President Bill Clinton has been named and shamed as a “prolific pedophile” who “likes them young” by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s underage sex slaves in newly released court documents.

The documents were unsealed Wednesday as part of a long-trailed release of documents connected to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s VIP associates.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Clinton is identified as “John Doe 36” and is expected to be mentioned over 50 times throughout the entire set of documents, unsealed as part of litigation between prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and Epstein’s imprisoned partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Newly released witness testimony from an Epstein victim named Johanna Sjoberg alleges Epstein explicitly referred to Clinton’s interest in very young girls.

“Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?”

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” the victim testified. She also described various trips she took with Epstein and the sexual acts performed.

Testimony from one witness:



Q: "Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?"



A: "He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls."



👀 pic.twitter.com/bAXCWJ44gn — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 3, 2024

Dailycaller report: The documents began to be released Wednesday night after confusion surrounding an appeal by a Jane Doe who did not wish to be identified.

Ahead of the release, ABC News reported Clinton was going to be unmasked in the court documents without being implicated in criminal activity. His name appeared numerous times on Epstein’s flight logs released in 2021 during the long-running legal battle between Giuffre and Maxwell.

Clinton traveled with Epstein at least nine times to Paris, Bangkok and Brunei, the flight logs show, according to the New York Post. Photos of Clinton and Epstein together at the White House while he was president emerged in 2021, and images of Clinton with an alleged Epstein victim were reported by the Daily Mail in August 2020.

The girl in this photo was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and was forced to serve the rich and powerful, namely Bill Clinton. She is the woman who was photographed giving Clinton numerous massages on the Lolita Express. https://t.co/yKUEdHkt4s — Prince & Princess of Wales 𝕏 (@TribesBritannia) January 3, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is also listed on the flight logs, with his last flight taking place in 1997. Neither former president took a flight to Epstein’s infamous Little St. James island, the center of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation, according to the flight logs.

Epstein’s younger brother Mark Epstein told the New York Post on Wednesday that Jeffrey had information about Trump and Bill Clinton that would upend the 2016 presidential election between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“Here’s a direct quote: ‘If I said what I know about both candidates, they’d have to cancel the election.’ That’s what Jeffrey told me in 2016,” Mark Epstein said. His brother never told him what specific information he had on Trump and Bill Clinton.

Clinton allegedly took as many as 26 flights on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” jet and abandoned his Secret Service detail on at least five occasions, Fox News reported in 2016.