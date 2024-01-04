Court Docs Reveal Alan Dershowitz Had ‘Forced’ Sex With Epstein Victim ‘Numerous Times’

Hundreds of pages of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein have been publicly released, with the unsealed list mentioning famous names including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson.

In a bombshell revelation, the documents also name Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, who has been accused of having “numerous” forced sexual relations with one of Epstein’s underage victims.

“One such powerful individual that Epstein forced then-minor Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a close friend of Epstein’s and well-known criminal defense attorney,” the documents say.

“Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the documents continue. “In addition to being a participant in the abuse of Jane Doe #3 and other minors, Deshowitz was an eye-witness to the sexual abuse of many other minors by Epstein and several of Epstein’s co-conspirators.”

“Dershowitz would later play a significant role in negotiating the NPA on Epstein’s behalf. Indeed, Dershowitz helped negotiate an agreement that provided immunity from federal prosecution in the Southern District of Florida not only to Epstein, but also to “any potential co-conspirators of Epstein.”

“Dershowitz helped negotiate an agreement with a provision that provided protection for himself against criminal prosecution in Florida for sexually abusing Jane Doe #3. Because this broad immunity would have been controversial if disclosed, Dershowitz (along with other members of Epstein’s defense team) and the Government tried to keep the immunity provision secret from all of Epstein’s victims and the general public, even though such secrecy violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Act,” it adds.

‘I had an innocent relationship’

After the list was released, Dershowitz said on The Dershow With Alan Dershowitz that he was nothing but Epstein’s lawyer. “I had an innocent relationship with the man I didn’t know, nobody suspected, had done anything wrong,” he said.

Prior to the documents being unsealed, Dershowitz insisted that he wants every last document related to Epstein to be released, claiming that it will serve as evidence that he “did nothing wrong”.

“The reason I wanted everything put out – and I don’t think the judge put everything out, I think she was selective in what she put out and that’s unfair,” he told NewsNation.

As the People’s Voice previously reported, Dershowitz is on record claiming that the age of consent must be lowered to 14 because “statutory rape is an outdated concept.” According to Dershowitz, there should be “Romeo and Juliet exceptions” to statutory rape law.