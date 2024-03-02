Nikki Haley: ‘If Trump Wins He Will Abolish the Constitution’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has warned that former President Donald Trump would destroy the Constitution if he wins a second term.

In a preview of her interview that will air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, anchor Kristen Welker asked, “Do you think Donald Trump would follow the Constitution if he were elected to a second term?”

Haley responded, “I don’t know. I mean, you always want to think someone will, but I don’t know.”

She added, “When you go and you talk about revenge. When you go and you talk about, you know, vindication. What does that mean? Like, I don’t know what that means and only he can answer for that. What I can answer fr is I don’t thing there should be a president who is above the law I don’t think there should be a president that has total immunity to do whatever they want to do.”

WATCH: