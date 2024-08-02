UK PM Vows To ‘Severely Punish’ Brits Who Oppose Murder of Three Young Girls

Newly installed British Prime Minister Kier Starmer has vowed to ‘severely punish’ any citizen who speaks out against the recent murder of three young white girls by an immigrant.

Brits took to the streets this week in response to 17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, who is the son of migrants from Rwanda, stabbing and killing three young girls attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Instead of promising to keep all UK citizens safe, WEF Young Global Leader Starmer promised to protect Muslims and punish white people who expressed outrage at the murders.

Infowars.com reports: “In relation to the Muslim community, let me be very clear. I will take every step that is necessary to keep you safe,” he told Muslim citizens.

“The far-right is showing who they are. We have to show who we are in response to that,” he said.

Kier Starmer “In relation to the Muslim community I will take every step that is necessary to keep you safe”



How about you keep everyone safe Kier, especially the natives away from the ‘Muslim community’



The hate I have for this man is something else. pic.twitter.com/XrF9yzV6kk — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) August 1, 2024

Speaking about protesters, Starmer added, “These thugs are mobile. They move from community to community and we must have a policing response that can do the same. Shared intelligence. Wider deployment of facial-recognition technology and preventative action. Criminal behavior orders to restrict their movement before they can even board a train…”

He also warned “big social media companies and those who run them” that it’s “a crime” for disorder to be schemed on their platforms.

Without a hint of irony regarding the three murdered baby girls, Starmer stated, “Service rests on security. And we will take all necessary action to keep our streets safe.”

Keir Starmer just made an address where he labels everyone upset about the murder of 3 little girls by Axel Muganwa Rudakubana as "thugs" and gives police more powers to prevent protests, even ushering in facial recognition to do so! pic.twitter.com/buXMxDPBfm — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 1, 2024

So, the anti-migration movement is being used to further enhance the British police state so it can be weaponized against the people being replaced by the UN’s replacement migration strategy.

It’s unclear if the murder suspect was a Muslim, but a mosque was damaged during some of the rowdy protests.

Former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove recently claimed the demonstrations could be the result of “Russian disinformation,” not due to citizens becoming increasingly angry with migrants murdering their countrymen.

The globalist formula appears to be: flood Western nations with an overwhelming amount of Third World citizens and unleash the full strength of the technocratic police state on them when they finally begin to rightfully fight back.