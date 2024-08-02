Vox: People Who Oppose Men Beating Up Women Are Literal Nazis

Far-left outlet Vox has declared that anybody who opposes biological men beating up women in sport is a literal Nazi.

Conservatives: We don’t want men punching women at the Olympics.



The Media: pic.twitter.com/M6RkP94fBF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2024

Hotair.com reports: So I read now that opposing men beating the crap out of women at the Olympics is Nazi, because of course it is. Nazis didn’t like transgenderism, so if you oppose chopping off the genitals of children, men beating up women, or crazed Blue-haired whackjobs screaming about pronouns, you are a Nazi.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Of course this is the case. Hitler liked dogs, so dog lovers are Nazis too. Or not. I can’t figure out the finer points of the rules.

Outside of the Games, trans people face so much backlash, often for simply existing. The conversation around sports is particularly fraught, from children’s athletics right up through the pros. Despite the International Olympic Committee vowing to be more inclusive, the future for trans athletes is unclear. It all raises the question: How did we get to this point, and did it always have to be this way? The answers found in historian and journalist Michael Waters’s The Other Olympians: Fascism, Queerness, and the Making of Modern Sports might be surprising. Waters’s book traces the emergence of Zdeněk Koubek, a track and field star representing the country formerly known as Czechoslovakia who, at 21, won two medals — a gold in the 800m and a bronze in the long jump — at the 1934 Women’s World Games. (The Women’s World Games was the precursor to women competing at the Olympics). In 1935, Koubek announced that he would be living life as a man and swiftly became an international celebrity.

I suspect that the thesis of Waters’ writing is actually wrong, though. The Nazis were mostly sexual degenerates, and the left is filled with them too, making THEM Nazis, right?

Or maybe there are about 10 Nazis left in the world, and people who disagree with each other may or may not be Nazis.

Armed with a propensity for eugenics, gender anxiety, and a startling lack of scientific evidence, a small set of Nazi officials influenced the International Olympic Committee into gender surveillance and trans panic — stuff that eerily mirrors the transphobic attacks that athletes, cis and trans alike, face today. In reading Waters’s account of Koubek and other trans and intersex athletes’ lives, it all feels like those Olympics were a breaking point. The Nazi era has substantially shaped the conversation surrounding trans athletes today.

One of the most ridiculous things about the left is its fetishism of academia and experts, who are among the most likely people in the world to hold absurd positions. Not every academic is insane, but as a class, they are likely to have the highest propensity for the disorder.

There are still communists in academia. Enough said.

You and I might see a dude bashing a woman’s face and think, “That’s screwed up!” But if you are a leftist you are seeing a stunning and brave person living their best life.

Get with the program.

I can’t wait to tell J.K. Rowling that she is a Nazi. Or should I have Vox do that?