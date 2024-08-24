Trump Says US Is Running Out Of Ammo

Donald Trump has claimed that the US military is running out of ammunition because Joe Biden’s administration bled the stockpiles dry to arm Ukraine and other nations.

The Republican presidential nominee has vowed he will turn the tide and make a “historic investment in rebuilding” the American military, if elected.

Last month Trump reiterated his long-standing promise to swiftly end the conflict between Kiev and Moscow if elected in November. Back in June he also made it clear that he would stop donating tens of billions of dollars’ worth of handouts to Ukraine.

RT reports: Addressing his supporters, along with his vice presidential pick, Senator J.D. Vance, in Asheboro, North Carolina on Wednesday, Trump lamented: “They released a report talking about all of the vulnerable areas… we’re weak here, we’re weak there.”

“That’s like saying: ‘We have no ammunition,’” he said. “You know why. We gave it all up to Ukraine and various other places. We gave them everything.”

According to the former president, billions of dollars’ worth of weaponry and ammunition has been donated free of charge.

Experts on the US congressional Commission on the National Defense Strategy released a 312-page assessment in late July, warning that the US military “lacks both the capabilities and the capacity required to be confident it can deter and prevail in combat.”

According to the report, in a hypothetical future conflict with China, the latter would likely be aided, at least economically and possibly also militarily, by the likes of Russia, Iran, or North Korea. This would make the odds of a US victory increasingly slim, military experts predicted.

“Unclassified public wargames suggest that, in a conflict with China, the United States would largely exhaust its munitions inventories in as few as three to four weeks, with some important munitions (e.g. anti-ship missiles) lasting only a few days,” the document concluded.

Experts on the commission attributed the current state of affairs to serious inadequacies in America’s defense industry that they said would require significant investment to rectify.