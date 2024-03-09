NHS Insider: “Gov’t Ordered Us To Euthanize MILLIONS of Patients Before First COVID Lockdown”

The British government secretly gave NHS staff the order to euthanize millions of patients just before the COVID pandemic was declared in 2020, according to a senior NHS whistleblower.

Graham Atkinson decided to quit his senior role in the NHS in October 2021 after witnessing what the British government was doing by ordering doctors to kill patients with drugs like midazolam.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“I watched while this happened,” Atkinson recalls about the atrocities he witnessed during that time.

100percentfedup.com reports: Based on the presumption that there would be outbreaks of the then-novel disease in care homes just prior to the first lockdown in early March 2020, midazolam and other “just-in-case” drugs were being administered to end the lives of possibly infected patients on purpose.

“Lots of things changed nationally in early March,” Atkinson added. “The death certification rules were changed. The cremation rules were changed, and the NICE guidelines.”

Got a patient with COVID? Just kill him

One of the key changes that Atkinson observed was the NICE NG163 guideline, which was changed to allow for those who tested “positive” for COVID to “die more comfortably” with “a good death.”

“The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (‘NICE’) is an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the UK Department of Health and Social Care (‘DHSC’),” explains The Exposé about the group behind the changes.

“It is an agency of the National Health Service (‘NHS’) and develops guidance and recommendations on the effectiveness of treatments and medical procedures.”

On Oct. 13, 2020, later in the year, NG163 was replaced with NG161, though an archived copy of the former is available on the Wayback Machine.

The “just-in-case” drugs that UK doctors were told to administer to their “COVID-infected” patients are designed to reduce breathing and render the patient unconscious – “and then there are drugs to reduce your anxiety before that,” Atkinson explained.

“There are five drugs that are used that are commonly called the ‘just-in-case’ drugs,” Atkinson further said.

“For years, these have been used for cancer patients or maybe somebody with COPD, a respiratory disease, that are … struggling to breathe, so they get very distressed just before they die. So, there are drugs to help them feel less anxious about not being able to breathe, drugs to reduce their pain, drugs to relax them, and midazolam, as we know, takes away your consciousness.”

When used in tandem, in other words, these five drugs basically euthanize the patient, killing them in a more peaceful way.

“It’s going to progress you rapidly towards your final days because [your final days are] expected,” Atkinson continued.

All of this, mind you, was based on the lie that there were no viable treatments for the novel disease, which the world would later learn is not the case. Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other remedies did, in fact, help many patients who thought they had COVID recover without issue.

“We now know all this is false, but what was being told to clinicians at the time was this is a new novel disease,” Atkinson said. “Because this was the time when people were being put on ventilators and were expiring rapidly around the world. You know we were all seeing it on our TV.”