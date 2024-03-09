New Zealand Young Global Leader Who Pushed Vaccine Passports Dies Suddenly

New Zealand Young Global Leader Efeso Collins, who aggressively pushed mRNA shots and vaccine passports on the public, died suddenly last month according to reports.

He collapsed while participating in a charity event, a ChildFund “water run”.

Is Efeso Collins the highest level politician to “Die Suddenly & Unexpectedly”?

There are virtually no politician “sudden & unexpected deaths” at the national level in the Five Eyes countries, barely any injuries even.

CANADA:

July 18, 2022 – Justin Trudeau govt member of Parliament and physician Dr.Doug Eyolfson was doing marathon training on the sea wall in Vancouver’s Stanley Park when he collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest. He would be dead if it wasn’t for an off-duty firefighter who was running near him and saved his life.

This is probably the highest level politician to have a suspected COVID-19 Vaccine Injury and near sudden death, although he was out of office as of Sep.2019, so he would not have had access to saline injections offered to Trudeau’s Liberal gang.

Feb.12, 2024 – 54 year old Patty Sahota, Member of British Columbia Legislative Assembly, collapsed & died suddenly on Feb.12, 2024 while visiting her parents.

This is the highest profile sudden death at a Canadian provincial level.

Dec.5, 2023 – Montreal, Canada Mayor Valérie Plante, who pushed vaccines and took at least 3 jabs, spaced out during a press conference and collapsed to the floor

USA

Feb.2023 – US Congresswoman Nancy Mace disclosed her COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries (asthma, tremors, heart pain that doctors can’t explain)

AUSTRALIA:

Mar.10, 2022 – Melbourne, Australia – Victorian Labor senator Kimberley Kitching dies suddenly in Melbourne aged 52. She felt unwell in her car driving between two meetings, pulled over and had a cardiac arrest & died.

Aug.2021 – Victor Dominello, Minister for Customer Service, was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy

UK

Dec.2022 – UK MP Andrew Bridgen had Vaccine injury after 2 AstraZeneca Vaccines, that he describes as an “immune reaction”

There is no question that politicians are significantly under-represented in the “died suddenly” cohort, since the rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines

That’s what makes New Zealand MP Efeso Collins death particularly shocking, because he appears to have had a cardiac arrest with physical exertion, while participating in a “water race” at a charity event – this would be typical of a COVID-19 Vaccine Induced sudden cardiac death. But did he get the real thing or saline?

French politician and National Assembly Member Jean Lassalle has publicly stated that the COVID-19 Vaccine “almost killed him” and that French President Macron and at least 30% of his Fellow MPs are unvaccinated.

There is no doubt in my mind that the vast majority of politicians did not take any COVID-19 Vaccines and have lied to their constituents about it.

The lack of COVID-19 Vaccine injuries & sudden deaths compared to the rest of the population, speaks for itself.