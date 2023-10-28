WEF Professor Says We Need a ‘Mass Movement’ To Allow Pedophiles To Buy Kids for Sex

A WEF professor has declared that it’s time to allow pedophiles to buy children for sex and ditch ‘outdated’ laws that prohibits sexual contact with minors.

WEF-funded Johns Hopkins professor Jules Gill-Peterson has urged governments to remove the stigma around supporting child “sex work” by starting a “mass movement” to turn the tide of “moral panic” over the idea.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

One of the people on the panel – a professor at Johns Hopkins University – answered that if Chanel wants to fight for the rights of child sex workers to be child sex workers, she just needs to create a project, get other people involved, and create a mass movement on the topic: pic.twitter.com/6GCIlyjgjO — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) September 6, 2023

Harbingersdaily.com reports: It’s nothing more than an attempt to normalize child abuse in the name of adult sexual desire. It’s disgusting, it’s vile, and it’s hard to even begin to grasp the consequences of such depravity.