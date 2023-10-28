CIA Mind-Control: Maine Shooter Started ‘Hearing Voices’ After Getting Mysterious Hearing Aid

The family of Robert Card, the man accused of killing 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, have shared several details with police about how Robert began hearing “intrusive voices” shortly after he was “fitted for high-powered hearing aids.”

According to NBC News, Katie Card who is married to Robert’s brother, told reporters that Robert began to hear “horrible” voices instructing him shortly after he received the mysterious high-tech device.

Katie Card told NBC “Robert was picking up voices that he had never heard.”

“His mind was twisting them around. He was humiliated by the things that he thought were being said.”

Per NBC News:

Maine mass shooter Robert Card began hearing voices in his head after being fitted with a new hearing aid and suffered a mental episode before he went on a shooting spree.



According to his sister-in-law, his family had alerted military and police officials that he was… pic.twitter.com/waIOdG2APU — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 26, 2023

The U.S. government publicly admitted as far back as 1974 to using devices that are capable of transmitting ‘intrusive thoughts’ directly into people’s skulls.

Per Wired.com:

The Army’s very strange webpage on “Voice-to-Skull” weapons has been removed. It was strange it was there, and it’s even stranger it’s gone. If you Google it, you’ll see the entry for “Voice-to-Skull device,” but, if you click on the website, the link is dead. The entry, still available on the Federation of American Scientists‘ […]

The Army’s very strange webpage on “Voice-to-Skull” weapons has been removed. It was strange it was there, and it’s even stranger it’s gone. If you Google it, you’ll see the entry for “Voice-to-Skull device,” but, if you click on the website, the link is dead.

The entry, still available on the Federation of American Scientists‘ website reads:

The U.K.-based group Christians Against Mental Slavery first noted the change (they also have a permanent screenshot of the page). A representative of the group tells me they contacted the Webmaster, who would only tell them the entry was “permanently removed.”

The image above is one person’s self-styled depiction of how a “voice-to-skull” weapon might work.