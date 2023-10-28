Biden State Dept. Slammed Over Post Celebrating ‘Intersex Awareness Day’

October 28, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Biden state dept
The Biden State Department has been blasted after posting a statement celebrating ‘Intersex Awareness Day’

The statement said that the department had a “commitment to promoting and protecting the human rights of Intersex persons globally,” as spokesperson Matthew Miller explained how “Intersex persons often face stigma and discrimination.”

Summit News reports: Miller further stated that Intersex children “are subjected to medically unnecessary surgeries,” adding “These harmful practices, which can cause lifelong negative physical and emotional consequences, are a medical form of so-called conversion therapy practices in that they seek to physically ‘convert’ Intersex children into non-Intersex children.”

Planned Parenthood describes Intersex as “a general term used for a variety of situations in which a person is born with reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit the boxes of ‘female’ or ‘male.’”

It continues, “Sometimes doctors do surgeries on intersex babies and children to make their bodies fit binary ideas of ‘male’ or ‘female.’”

This is what Miller is referring to in the statement.

Even Abigail Jackson, spokeswoman for Sen. Josh Hawley said she was “sure the Americans being held hostage by terrorists will appreciate this important statement.”

