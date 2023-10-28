The Biden State Department has been blasted after posting a statement celebrating ‘Intersex Awareness Day’
The statement said that the department had a “commitment to promoting and protecting the human rights of Intersex persons globally,” as spokesperson Matthew Miller explained how “Intersex persons often face stigma and discrimination.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Summit News reports: Miller further stated that Intersex children “are subjected to medically unnecessary surgeries,” adding “These harmful practices, which can cause lifelong negative physical and emotional consequences, are a medical form of so-called conversion therapy practices in that they seek to physically ‘convert’ Intersex children into non-Intersex children.”
Planned Parenthood describes Intersex as “a general term used for a variety of situations in which a person is born with reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit the boxes of ‘female’ or ‘male.’”
It continues, “Sometimes doctors do surgeries on intersex babies and children to make their bodies fit binary ideas of ‘male’ or ‘female.’”
This is what Miller is referring to in the statement.
Even Abigail Jackson, spokeswoman for Sen. Josh Hawley said she was “sure the Americans being held hostage by terrorists will appreciate this important statement.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Biden State Dept. Slammed Over Post Celebrating ‘Intersex Awareness Day’ - October 28, 2023
- Biden Admin Accused Of “Facilitating Largest Child Trafficking Ring In American History” - October 28, 2023
- New House Speaker Says Biden Must Explain Ukraine Endgame - October 27, 2023