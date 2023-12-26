2024 Will Be the Year of World War 3, Experts Warn

The war in the Middle East that was intentionally sparked in 2023 is going to turn into World War 3 by 2024, experts have warned.

As shown below, fighting along Israel’s northern border has escalated in the last several days, and this is causing many experts to blow the whistle on the horrors likely to come. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly declared that he plans to end the conflict in the south before dealing with Hezbollah, but he may not have a choice in the matter. Hezbollah forces continue to fire at targets in northern Israel and the IDF continues to carry out strikes in response. In fact, it is being reported that the IDF just attacked “a Hezbollah military headquarters in Lebanon”…

Infowars.com reports: The IDF says fighter jets have hit a Hezbollah military headquarters in Lebanon in response to attacks on northern Israel today, including one that left a soldier moderately wounded.

The IDF also says it carried out artillery shelling at a number of areas near the border today, presumably to foil planned Hezbollah attacks. Several projectiles were fired from Lebanon at areas in northern Israel, with the IDF saying it struck the launch sites.

Meanwhile, we are being told that an IDF airstrike on Damascus has killed a senior Iranian military commander…

A senior officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in the Syrian capital of Damascus, Iranian media reports. Razi Mousavi “was killed during an attack by the Zionist regime a few hours ago in Zeinabiyah district in the suburbs of Damascus,” the official IRNA news agency reports, using a different name for Sayeda Zeinab, or Sitt Zaynab as it is more commonly called, south of the Syrian capital.

The Iranians are absolutely furious about this.

We are much closer to a point of no return than most people realize.

Even before this military commander was killed, the Iranians had become a lot more active.

On Saturday, the U.S. blamed the Iranians for “a drone attack on a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean”…

The US has accused Iran of being behind a drone attack on a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean. The attack on the Chem Pluto on Saturday resulted in a fire, though no casualties were reported. Though Iran has not commented on the attack, the US military said the ‘one-way attack’ was delivered by a ‘drone fired from Iran.’

Subsequently, the Iranians actually threatened to shut down the entire Mediterranean Sea…

Iran threatened Saturday that the Mediterranean Sea could be “closed” if the U.S. and Israel continued “crimes” in Gaza, state media reported, according to Reuters. The Iranian government has showed support for the militant group Hamas in its war against Israel, while the U.S. has strongly backed Israel — despite growing criticism of the Israeli military’s war effort.

Of course the Israelis have no intention of ending their campaign in Gaza.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it may take “months” for the IDF to finish their work in the south…

The Israeli military says it could take months to assert control over a key city in southern Gaza, as Hamas guerrilla tactics are causing casualties to mount among Israeli troops. At least 16 Israeli soldiers were killed across Gaza over the past three days, as the military is now focusing on killing Hamas’s leaders and dismantling its extensive tunnel network.

Once the war in the south is finished, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the IDF will push Hezbollah north of the Litani River.

Hezbollah will never pull back to the Litani River willingly, and so a catastrophic conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is coming.

It is just a matter of time.

But even if Hamas and Hezbollah could be completely wiped out, the truth is that the threat of radical Islam would not go away.

Thanks to our very foolish politicians, millions of Muslims have been brought into the U.S. in recent years, and some of them are extremely radical.

For example, a jihadist that is located in Michigan is calling for a global jihad against the “infidel West”…

Ahmad Musa Jibril, a Michigan Islamist preacher, has called on American Muslims to wage Jihad against the “infidel West” and declared Muslims in the US should start “normalizing” Jihad. An X account associated with the radical imam shared several clips, including one that labels Joe Biden a “terrorist” for his administration’s policy toward Israel. “You have seen that senile Pharaoh of our time, he has lost his mind of everything, except his loyalty and support for Jewish occupiers is more to blame for the genocide in Palestine that the occupying Jews.” “Yes, there is holy war in Islam, it is Jihad. This may be a surprise to many who grew up in the West, especially those who were born or grew up post 9/11, because of the growing number of hypocrites, who are spreading the American-Zionist Islam, and it has nothing to do with Islam, that version of Islam is and Islam that suits the enemies.” “If you can’t raise your child telling him you want him to be mujahid and martyr, then you are the root of the problem.”

Sadly, he is far from alone.

In fact, radical Muslims have essentially taken over significant portions of the state of Michigan at this point.

And in New York City, a prominent Jewish rabbi was just told to kill himself by a group of radical Muslims that included an 11-year-old girl…

A Muslim family aggressively accosted a prominent Rabbi in New York City’s Times Square, telling him to kill himself if he has a problem with a free Palestine. The widely viewed video captured the family’s smirking demeanor as a young girl, claiming to be 11 years old and from Canada, delivers the disturbing message. ‘If you have a problem with free Palestine, kill yourself,’ she said to the man on camera. ‘Yeah, go ahead .. you can’t do anything about it because I live in Canada.’ ‘You want me to kill myself because I am Jewish? You want Jews to die?’ Rabbi Shmuley Boteach asked. The girl replied, ‘Yes – go ahead.’

They are literally teaching their kids that anyone that does not submit to Islam needs to be wiped out.

According to Google, there are currently 1.8 billion Muslims in the world.

That is almost a quarter of the entire global population.

Needless to say, they are going to play a major role in the period of unprecedented chaos that is coming to our planet.

So this war in the Middle East will not be the end of the story.

Instead, it will be just the beginning…