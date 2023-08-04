Ashley Biden Confirms Dad Joe ‘Repeatedly’ Sexually Abused Her as a Young Child

Bombshell audio of Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden has been released, in which the first daughter desperately scrambles to get hold of her lost diary, and finally admits that the mainstream media and intelligence community has been lying all along… and the diary is hers.

The diary entries in question, now confirmed by Ashley Biden to be authentic, reveal she was sexually molested as a child and she holds a deep resentment towards her father – Joe Biden – for her “hypersexualized” childhood.

The confirmation of the journal means the mainstream media, fact checkers, and intelligence community has been totally exposed attempting to cover for the corrupt and depraved Biden family, and mislead the American people, for the second time.

Remember how they said Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell was fake news and tried to make the story go away in the weeks before the 2020 election? Ashley Biden’s diary from hell is potentially even worse for them.

Our friends at Project Veritas have been doing a yeoman’s job in exposing the crimes of the Biden family, and they have just released information and audio about how they came by the Ashley Biden diary.

But the most shocking thing in the video is a conversation with Ashley Biden who confirms the items are hers and tries to arrange with Project Veritas to get back the incriminating diary and its disturbing entries about her father.

In what world is the alleged theft of a diary investigated by the FBI? Why were they doing this?

The answer lies in what’s in the diary. Accusations of sick and horrific sexual behavior by a father with his own young daughter – and now Ashley Biden is on record authenticating that she was that young daughter, and Joe Biden was the father in question.

Weaponizing the DOJ is an essential tool in Biden’s despotic rule.

While Biden’s defenders in the media claim he simply gets a little bit too “handsy” at times, a deeper dive into his pattern of behavior reveals serious question marks about the nature of the man.

This is the man who kissed his granddaughter on the lips while clutching her hand as a crowd of Democrats watched at a campaign event in Iowa in 2020.

The former vice president was spotted holding the then 19-year-old Finnegan Biden’s hand as they arrived at a campaign event at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa on Sunday.

The 77-year-old then planted a full kiss on her lips as a crowd of Democrats watched on.

An increasing number of people close to him, including family members, are now admitting Biden is another powerful man with certain predilections who is “hiding in plain sight.”

Serial predators have a way of flaunting their deranged success, rubbing it in the faces of their victims. It’s a type of psychopathy common among the globalist elite.

Biden has been criticized by conservatives countless times in the past for comments deemed “creepy” made toward younger individuals, including an interaction in 2022 when the president described a “friendship” he had with a 12-year-old girl… when he was 30.

“We go back a long way,” Biden said after pointing to a woman in the crowd at an event where he was speaking. “She was 12, and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway.”

Weeks later Biden was at it again, creeping up on a young girl from behind, sniffing her, and repeating his favorite chat up line.

“Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!” Biden said to an unknown young girl at the event in Irvine, California.

“Ok, I’ll keep that in mind,” the visibly uncomfortable girl said as the president leaned in close, taking the opportunity to take in her scent.

Video of the exchange was posted on Twitter by reporter Kalen D’Almeida, whose video revealed that members of the Secret Service tried to prevent him from filming.

And disturbingly, Biden just can’t stop sniffing children.

Back in 2015, arch liberal Jon Stewart called out Biden for his behavior.

Kudos to Jon Stewart for going where most liberals fear to tread, but he did not go nearly far enough.

According to Professor Anthony Zenkus, Biden displays all the behavioral traits of a serial predator.

Since 2015, Joe has continued to grope every underage girl who makes the mistake of standing anywhere near him. He just can’t help himself.

And it’s not just children. Biden is a walking sexual harassment case. But as Glenn Greenwald says, it is shocking that not a single cable news host who has interviewed Biden has dared ask him about these sexual assault allegations.

Here is Tara Reade, a former staffer in Joe Biden’s Senate office, saying he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

How does he continue to get away with it? The sad fact is that Biden is just one of many.

At the highest levels of politics, finance and the entertainment industry, a shadowy cabal of pedophiles use their power to hide the sickening crimes they commit against children.

There is a war going on and the elite and their puppets in politics and entertainment are becoming more desperate by the day to crush anyone who exposes their agenda.

The mainstream media is a vast control matrix working in lockstep with the globalist elite to enslave humanity in a vice-like grip, controlling our minds, emotions, and movements.

It is more important than ever before to stand your ground and refuse to hand over your birthright to the globalist elite.

