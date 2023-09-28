Biden Says People Need To Stop Questioning ‘Covid’ Vaccines

Joe Biden says that people, including potential “leaders” need to stop saying “inflammatory things” about Covid vaccinations.
“What leaders say matter, in terms of people’s confidence in things they’re not sure about,” he said
In other words he expects everyone to fall into line with what his administration is telling them to do.
Infowars reports: He continued, “And one of those areas — you saw what happened with regard to the crisis — health crisis that we had that cost us — we lost well over a million people. And as time began to move on, you had more and more voices saying, “No, no, no. You don’t need to get that shot. You don’t need to be — get — you don’t need to.”
“We have a new strain of COVID now, and we have answers for it,” Biden contended, further stating “I just would urge those in public life and both political parties or no political party to be cautious about the ac- — the sometimes inflammatory things you say about this, because people’s lives are at stake.”
Watch:
That will be the COVID shots that don’t prevent anyone from getting COVID or stop transmission of the virus then will it? The ones that cause more serious side effects in children than they do save lives?
The comments come in the wake of revelations that Anthony Fauci was secretly escorted into CIA and State Department meetings to steer the direction of the COVID origins investigation away from the lab leak evidence.
